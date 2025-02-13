Jada Kingdom Returns With New Song 'Can't Tell Me That'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In an exhilarating comeback, Jada Kingdom, widely recognized as TWINKLE, has taken the music world by storm just two weeks after her stunning release "Only You." Her new track, "Can't Tell Me That," is out now.

With an impressive string of releases, it's clear that Jada Kingdom is set on conquering the global music scene. "Can't Tell Me That" is a sonic masterpiece featuring a silky smooth beat, jazzy keys, and irresistible 808s. Jada effortlessly exudes that fierce "bad gyal" energy, as her sharp, captivating lyrics deliver an electrifying punch.

Last week, Jada launched the music video for her highly acclaimed single "Only You," perfectly timed to resonate with February's theme of love. This track has not only mesmerized audiences but has also received rave reviews from top-tier outlets.

ABOUT JADA KINGDOM

For as much as Jada Kingdom twists together dancehall, R&B, pop, and jazz, the Jamaican songwriter also merges moments of introspection, seduction, and empowerment. Born and raised in 7 Mile Bull Bay (Gold Shore Lane) on the east side of Kingston, Jamaica, she resided in a two-bedroom home with her mother, brother, and sister—sharing a bed with her siblings. Despite "growing up in a rough and dark place," Jada wrote poems at only eight years old and was inspired musically by the likes of Nina Simone, Diana King, Sade, Minnie Ripperton, and Amy Winehouse. In 2017, she dropped her debut single, "Love Situations." By the end of the following year, she popped off internationally with "Banana" which has now amassed 6 million Spotify streams and 4 million YouTube views.

To date, she's served up two projects, the mixtape E-Syde Queen (The Twinkle Playlist) #Snacksize (2020) and New Motion (2022), which spawned one of her most audacious song releases, "GPP" — a track that stretches the boundaries of balladry with a Doo-Wop rhythm & blues feel and sensational island flavor. After amassing over 90 million-plus streams on Spotify solely and over 200 million views on YouTube, collaborating with everyone from John Legend, Popcaan, and Vybz Kartel to Davido, Skillibeng, and Aluna and earning acclaim from The FADER, Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue, Billboard and more, Jada Kingdom continues to set new standards for global success.

Photo Credit: Destinee Condison

