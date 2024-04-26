Jacob Kulick Premieres 'Running in a Cemetery' Ahead of New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emerging Nashville-based singer, songwriter and producer Jacob Kulick has premiered a new song “Running in a Cemetery” alongside a David Patino-directed video.

Accompanied by a swift beat and tendrils of guitar, Jacob considers an eternal question on “Running in a Cemetery” before exchanging the hereafter for the here and now.

“I wrote this song on a run through a cemetery, as the title may give away,” recalls Jacob. “It was a half hour run where I just wrote lyrics and sang melodies on my phone until the run was over. It was the last song I wrote in Lemoyne, PA until I moved to Nashville, TN in May of 2023. I think about the end of my life a lot and I am a very reflective and spiritual person. This song really captures the way I have been feeling about it lately.”

“Running in a Cemetery” will appear on Jacob’s forthcoming album Nostalgia Is a Thing of the Past, which is set for release on May 31 via ENCI Records. Having been born with sensorineural hearing loss in both ears, these songs find Jacob exploring the human condition through mesmerizing hooks and forthright lyrics.

In addition, Jacob is set to play an album release show at Nashville’s The Basement East on May 23. Further tour dates to be announced soon.

Most recently, Jacob debuted album tracks “Same Way to Me” and “Motel 6,” which received praise from MAGNETIC Magazine who proclaimed, “...the track encapsulates a unique blend of urgency and nostalgia, masterfully weaving finger-picked acoustic guitar with the ethereal flow of keyboards."

On Nostalgia Is a Thing of the Past, Jacob pared back the heavy rock sound of his earlier work, shed the impulse to play all the songs himself and even dropped KULICK, the persona he had adopted during his stint on a major label. Comprising eight songs, Nostalgia Is a Thing of the Past is his first album as Jacob Kulick in nearly a decade.

“It was probably the fastest album I’ve ever made, and the most involved I felt, but also the least hands-on,” explains Jacob. “Søren Hansen and I co-produced the album and we decided to do it with a full band. It was Elle King’s band, three guys, and we recorded all together in single takes and then I did the vocals. That’s how I used to record with my first band when I got out of high school: you play it together once and you’re done.”

Born in West Penn Township, PA, Jacob started writing songs at the age of 13 as a way to process bullying from his peers and cope with an isolated upbringing. As he got older, songwriting helped Jacob make sense of the world around him, or at least his place in it.

After college, a mutual acquaintance connected him with an executive at RCA Records, which eventually led to a record deal. The label had a notion of what his music should sound like and while it didn’t always match Jacob’s vision, he was willing to play the game. Having established himself as KULICK with an EP and handful of singles for RCA, it took a minute for the singer to shift his creative focus after switching to the indie label Enci Records for the KULICK albums Yelling in a Quiet Neighborhood in 2020 and Everyone I Know Will Die in 2022.

“I was still kind of hanging on to the RCA image, so this record was me letting go of everything about that and tuning into what I want to do,” Jacob says. “The more I did that, the more I realized people were supporting me doing it.”

NOSTALGIA IS A THING OF THE PAST TRACKLIST