Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jack Swoon Drops Hypnotic Debut Single 'Somebody'

Jack Swoon’s debut offering is indicative of a burgeoning talent with a bright future in the dance music world.

Feb. 5, 2021  
Jack Swoon Drops Hypnotic Debut Single 'Somebody'

Exciting new talent Jack Swoon has unveiled his debut single 'Somebody', out today via Three Six Zero Recordings.

Combining seductive vocals, blissed-out piano chords and the most infectious of basslines, 'Somebody' is a sophisticated, hypnotic house jam that leaves a lasting impression.

Hailing from South London, much remains unknown about this raw UK talent other than his unique style of underground house blended with a melodic sensibility. However, the fact he has signed to the iconic Three Six Zero Recordings, a label that can boast BBC Radio 1 tastemaker Pete Tong as its president, is a promising start to say the least.

Jack Swoon's debut offering is indicative of a burgeoning talent with a bright future in the dance music world.

Watch the lyric video here:


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Alice Ripley: Original Art T-Shirt
Ready To Be Back On Stage T-shirt
Two Show Day Unisex Jacket

Related Articles View More Music Stories
Leilani Wolfgramm Releases Acoustic Cut Of The Trail Photo

Leilani Wolfgramm Releases Acoustic Cut Of 'The Trail'

The Snuts Release New Single Somebody Loves You Photo

The Snuts Release New Single 'Somebody Loves You'

The Deep West Debut EP California Flowers Out Today, February 5 Photo

The Deep West Debut EP 'California Flowers' Out Today, February 5

Willa Amai Set To Release Ocean Photo

Willa Amai Set To Release 'Ocean'


From This Author TV News Desk