Jack Swoon Drops Hypnotic Debut Single 'Somebody'
Jack Swoon’s debut offering is indicative of a burgeoning talent with a bright future in the dance music world.
Exciting new talent Jack Swoon has unveiled his debut single 'Somebody', out today via Three Six Zero Recordings.
Combining seductive vocals, blissed-out piano chords and the most infectious of basslines, 'Somebody' is a sophisticated, hypnotic house jam that leaves a lasting impression.
Hailing from South London, much remains unknown about this raw UK talent other than his unique style of underground house blended with a melodic sensibility. However, the fact he has signed to the iconic Three Six Zero Recordings, a label that can boast BBC Radio 1 tastemaker Pete Tong as its president, is a promising start to say the least.
Jack Swoon's debut offering is indicative of a burgeoning talent with a bright future in the dance music world.
Watch the lyric video here:
Featured at the Theatre ShopT-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
From This Author TV News Desk
- Alternative Phenom Alex Henry Foster Releases Triple-Vinyl
- YATABE Drops Official Music Video for New Single 'Pretty Truth'
- Chet Faker Debuts Brand New Single 'Get High'
- Kate Ozz Releases Anticipated 'Venus Rising' EP
- Jack Swoon Drops Hypnotic Debut Single 'Somebody'
- Hayley Williams Releases New Album 'FLOWERS for VASES'