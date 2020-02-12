Jack Johnson, Cage The Elephant and The 1975 to Headline Forecastle 2020

Embarking on its 18th year at sea, the Forecastle Festival will return this July 17-19, 2020, featuring iconic acoustic rocker Jack Johnson; 2020 Grammy-winning Kentucky natives Cage The Elephant; and pop rock sensation The 1975.

Additional music acts include Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Grace Potter, Jack Harlow, Third Eye Blind, Umphrey's McGee and many more. A full list of confirmed artists from the 2020 lineup can be found below.

Nominated as Pollstar's Music Festival of the Year for 2019, Forecastle will take place at the award-winning Waterfront Park for the tenth year. Fans will have an opportunity to support the home of Forecastle Festival as they purchase their 2020 tickets, playing an important role in protecting Waterfront Park, the 85-acre green space adjacent to the downtown area of Louisville, Kentucky and the Ohio River, for many years to come.

General Admission, Yacht Club and VIP 3-day tickets will be available Wednesday, February 12 at noon ET via ForecastleFest.com, with a limited quantity starting at $135. For the first time ever, Forecastle will also offer a limited number of 3-day General Admission student tickets for only $135 while supplies last. All ticketing options, including affordable layaway plans starting at only $20 down, can be found at ForecastleFest.com/tickets.

New to 2020, 3-day VIP tickets include access to a misting lounge complete with private bar, a specialty cocktail bar featuring frozen beverages and specialty drinks, a VIP craft bar, daily happy hours curated by Bourbon & Biscuits with complimentary tapas and cooking demonstrations, and a designated VIP festival merch pop-up store.

Forecastle will once again offer the Yacht Club ticket option, featuring priority entrance lanes into the festival, access to the Boathouse for an air-conditioned getaway, dedicated bars, a misting lounge and more!

Founded in 2002 by Louisville native JK McKnight, Forecastle has grown from a small community event to one of the nation's most anticipated summer festivals and continues to embody Louisville's rich culture by showcasing the city's burgeoning culinary and arts scene, Kentucky's unique heritage and more.

Beyond the first-class music lineup, America's Native Spirit will once again shine as a headliner all its own. New this year, the Forecastle Bourbon Experience is expanding to the masses, allowing all Forecastle patrons the opportunity to interact with the full array of offerings with no additional membership fee or minimum commitment. The Bourbon Experience will be held in a shaded area with relaxing lounge areas and seating, intimate workshops, interactive experiences and direct access to bourbon distillers and ambassadors. More information on the Forecastle Bourbon Experience will be shared in the coming months.

Sustainability and conservation initiatives are guided by the festival's 501c3 non-profit organization, the Forecastle Foundation.

For the latest updates on Forecastle Festival, fans can visit ForecastleFest.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and sign up for the Forecastle newsletter.

The Forecastle 2020 lineup includes:

Friday, July 17

Jack Johnson

Tash Sultana

Umphrey's McGee

Grace Potter

Jon Bellion

Lil Tecca

Thundercat

Soccer Mommy

Yung Gravy

Durand Jones & The Indications

Low Cut Connie

Cass McCombs

2KBaby

Goose

Jade Jackson

Johnny Conqueroo

Saturday, July 18

Cage The Elephant

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Jack Harlow

Third Eye Blind

Troyboi

Manchester Orchestra

Allen Stone

Wale

Julien Baker

Nahko & Medicine For the People

Elohim

Kota the Friend

The Dip

Ian Noe

Taylor Janzen

Ratboys

Josie Dunne

Parrotfish

Sunday, July 19

The 1975

Brockhampton

Clairo

Carly Rae Jepsen

YBN Cordae

Gryffin

LP

Parquet Courts

Trevor Daniel

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

(Sandy) Alex G

Andy Shauf

beabadoobee

Caroline Rose

Ben Sollee's Kentucky, USA Radio Hour

Elderbrook

Illiterate Light

Dreamer Boy

The Wooks





Related Articles View More Music Stories