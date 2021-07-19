JW Francis Shares 'Holy Mountain' Single & Video

"Holy Mountain" is the new single from New York's next lo-fi legend, JW Francis. The second track to be revealed from his upcoming sophomore album WANDERKID, "Holy Mountain" received its first play on Lauren Lavern's BBC 6Music show. The single, premiered by Under the Radar, is the follow-up to previous release "John Take Me With You", first shared via Flood Magazine, which also saw support from 6Music, Spotify, The Line of Best Fit and DIY Magazine, to name a few. Lyrically, the single is a call for spontaneity, as JW elaborates; "'Holy Mountain' is a song about going out and doing whatever you want to do right now. It's addressed to a lover you haven't met yet. The video was shot in Oklahoma featuring a bunch of my family there. I wanted it to be a time capsule of my time in Oklahoma right before coming out to walk the Appalachian Trail."

The follow-up to JW's critically acclaimed debut album We Share A Similar Joy, WANDERKID will be released on October 1 by Sunday Best Recordings (The Cure, David Lynch, dan le sac Vs Scroobius Pip, etc). Shortly after this, JW is set to leave the mountains of the Eastern United States and make his way over to New York for a show at Elsewhere on October 8 before heading to the UK for his first ever headline shows there.



With support for JW's debut album flooding in from BBC 6Music, DIY Magazine, The Line of Best Fit, Wonderland, NME, The Independent, HMV to name a few, JW is fast making a name for himself as one of the most exciting new artists around. Born in Oklahoma, JW landed in New York City at 19 to study Economics at Columbia University, but not before making stops, stays and stints in Vermont, aged 12 and Paris, aged 13. Whilst at Columbia, the troubadour started music blog Rare Candy and founded student-run recording studio CU Records. Musically, JW takes his lead from the greats of the Downtown scene - Patti Smith, The Velvet Underground, Television, Talking Heads, The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs - and is fast emerging at the forefront of the next generation of New York greats.

Watch the video for "Holy Mountain" below.

JW FRANCIS PLAYS:

10/8 New York @ Elsewhere

10/21 Brighton @ The Hope & Ruin

10/22 Leeds @ Hyde Park Book Club

10/23 Glasgow @ The Hug & Pint

10/25 Birmingham @ Hare & Hounds

10/26 Manchester @ YES (Basement)

10/27 London @ Moth Club

10/28 Paris @ Le Pop-Up Du Label