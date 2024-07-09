JT to Embark on 'City Cinderella Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Continuing on her incredible run in 2024 and following her sold out club tour, JT is ready to take her talents on the road again -- this time with the upcoming City Cinderella Tour. Presented by AG Entertainment/Mammoth. JT is primed and ready to topple the competition again after the sweltering success of her latest single, "OKAY," and the song's mega remix featuring Jeezy.

Slated to kick off Aug. 20 in Kansas City, JT will make stops in New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and more. The tour will also arrive shortly after JT releases her debut mixtape, City Cinderella, which comes on Jul. 19. Venue/promoter pre-sale starts on Wednesday, Jul. 10 at 10AM local and Spotify pre-sale launches Thursday, Jul. 11 at 10 AM local. The general public can purchase tickets for the tour beginning Friday, July 12 at 10 AM local time. Fans can purchase tickets HERE and visit JT’s website for new music and merchandise.

Last month, JT's momentum reached its apex when she released the remix to her Hot 100 hit "OKAY" with Jeezy. After teasing fans with billboards across Atlanta featuring a Cinderella heel and a snowman, JT and Jeezy's fiery combination makes them an unbeatable duo. "OKAY" will reside on JT's 16-track mixtape City Cinderella, where she previously unveiled the stunning artwork. Fans can pre-order the HERE.

After scoring the biggest hit of her solo career with "OKAY," JT has enjoyed an incredible run in 2024, as the song netted over 40 million U.S. streams to date. Widely considered one of the greatest rap groups of all time, City Girls built JT into a hip-hop powerhouse. As a solo superstar, she continues to impress with her swagger and unshakable confidence. Billboard has already anointed the Miami-bred MC as one of the hottest female rappers of the moment. This year, she dominated the Hot 100 and set the club circuit on fire with her celebrated JT's Coming Tour.

JT’s City Cinderella Tour Dates

8/20/2024 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

8/21/2024 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

8/23/2024 Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall

8/24/2024 Worcester, MA - The Palladium

8/25/2024 Hartford, CT - The Webster - Main Room

8/28/2024 Washington, DC - Howard Theatre

8/29/2024 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

8/30/2024 New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

9/1/2024 Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

9/3/2024 Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

9/5/2024 Richmond, VA - The National

9/6/2024 Norfolk, VA - The Norva

9/8/2024 Columbia, SC - The Senate

9/10/2024 Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

9/11/2024 Birmingham, AL - Iron City

9/13/2024 Little Rock, AR - The Hall

9/14/2024 Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

9/15/2024 Dallas, TX - Gilley's - South Side Music Hall

9/16/2024 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs

9/20/2024 Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

9/22/2024 Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

