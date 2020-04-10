J.R.Clark's New Album 4EVA CHILL BUT LIT is Out Now

Today, Virginia Beach rapper J.R.Clark delivers his 9-track project 4EVA Chill But Lit via independent label Vintage Sound Entertainment. The former studio engineer and military serviceman has a smooth laid-back flow with an aura inspired by hip-hop's golden era. 4EVA Chill But Lit tracks range from soulful vibes on "AMG Benz" and "Independent Major" to G-Funk feels on "Friday Slide," soothing joints on "Prestige Package" and "3PM in Monaco" and booming anthems like "Move On It." Album guests include TLi, Breana Marin, Ruby Red and J-Ave.

"With my fifth album 4 Eva Chill But Lit I'm exploring different sides and showing my versatility as an artist," explains J.R.Clark. "I'm still catering to my core fanbase with the old-school vibe of my previous projects, but also going outside that comfort zone and trying out new productions and styles. In my city, people know I've always had a passion for classic cars and lowriding with hundred spokes, so I bring a West Coast Long Beach sound to Virginia Beach on this project as well. Basically, I'm offering different moods that are all part of my personality and rap style as a hip-hop artist."

In the music video to lead single "AMG Benz" J.R.Clark cruises around VA in his Mercedes-AMG, raps on the block and hits the hotel for a late-night affair. The video has surpassed over 100K views on YouTube since its release last month. And on the album's most recent visual "Friday Slide" the rapper heads to the hookah lounge to party and kick off the weekend in a big way. J.R.Clark has put in work across the southeast region with performances at the popular Z104 Shaggfest radio show alongside headliners 50 Cent and Pusha T and has opened for Da Baby, Gunna and Pop Smoke. He's collaborated with rappers Stalley, Smoke DZA, Curren$y artist Fendi P and Grammy Award-winning production duo Cookin' Soul.

4EVA CHILL BUT LIT TRACKLIST

1) Prestige Package ft. TLi

2) 3PM in Monaco

3) AMG Benz ft. Breana Marin

4) Independent Major

5) Change of Plans

6) Friday Slide

7) Operation Fetti ft. Ruby Red and J-Ave

8) Move On It

9) Distorted Flex





