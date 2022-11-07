JORDANA Shares New Single 'You're In The Way'

Twenty-two year old artist, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Jordana released her incredible new record Face The Wall this Summer, and has been on the road non-stop since for her own headline dates, Firefly Festival, and tours with Local Natives, Remi Wolf and Wallows.

Next week she'll head overseas for Pitchfork London and Paris and release a new EP, entitled I'm Doing Well, Thanks For Asking, but first she shares a new track today.

Following the previously released "Is It Worth It Now?" and "SYT" is "You're In The Way." On this single, Jordana recalls the leathery indie pop she explored on Something To Say To You, with a track that is built around a simple drum loop, guitar strums and Jordana's voice. "It's about getting to know yourself again after seemingly wasting time investing in someone else," she explains.

On her new EP, Jordana is getting to know herself again. Or more accurately: getting to know her selves. It's fair to say the New York-based songwriter has shifted shape a few times in her short career. She got her start with homespun indie folk on Classical Notions of Happiness before jumping to the spindly bedroom pop of Something To Say To You.

A year later, she was veering into the dreamy haze of her TV Girl collaboration Summer's Over, before eventually giving way to the hi-gloss pop of Face The Wall. It's the kind of omnivorous output the phrase something for everyone was invented for.

Along the way she's managed to make fans of Wallows, Local Natives & Remi Wolf, who've each taken her on the road in 2022, landing her in front of crowds that number in the thousands. In many ways, the magic carpet ride of touring that opened up post-pandemic hasn't allowed Jordana the time to fully change forms again.

Instead she's synthesized a little bit of everything that came before on this new six song short-player. And while the overall sound pulls from each of her past releases, the songs themselves remain obsessed with love and neuroses, being left and leaving, pitying yourself and learning to stop.

Catch Jordana on tour this Fall - see below to find a show near you

Tour dates

11-10 - London, UK - Pitchfork Music Festival

11-11 - Manchester, UK - Night & Day Cafe

11-12 - Brighton, UK - Green Door Store

11-14 - Paris, FR - Pitchfork Music Festival

11-15 - London, UK - Rough Trade West (Unplugged)