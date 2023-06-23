JOHNNY CASH- THE CONCERT EXPERIENCE Announced At Kings Theatre, March 7

With video of Johnny from episodes of The Johnny Cash TV Show projected on a screen above the stage, a live band and singers will accompany him in perfect sync.

Johnny Cash – THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE is bringing songs and stories from the “Man in Black” to Kings Theatre on March 7, 2024 in a way that audiences haven't seen or heard before.

With video of Johnny from episodes of The Johnny Cash TV Show projected on a screen above the stage, a live band and singers will accompany him in perfect sync. This concert experience will showcase iconic performances from the TV show and highlight the spirit of the legend by revisiting some of his memorable words and anecdotes. Cash will perform some of his biggest hits, including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” and “I Walk the Line,” and share stories of people he met along the way whose causes he championed – the working man from all walks of life. Plus, onstage male and female singers will split vocal duties performing their own takes on Cash hits. The music never stops in this concert event!   For tickets and information, please visit https://www.kingstheatre.com/events/johnny-cash/.

The show will also feature on-screen narration by Cash's only son, John Carter Cash. “My father's music has resonated deeply with fans around the world and we're looking forward to bringing this music experience to cities across North America,” says Cash. “I will help narrate the evening and share some intimate stories from my father's personal life and career in music.” 
The tour will launch in Fayetteville, AR on October 14th before embarking on an 85+ city tour across North America through spring 2024. Tickets can be purchased at www.JohnnyCashConcertExperience.com.
Johnny Cash is one of the most important, influential, and respected artists in the history of recorded music. From the monumental live prison albums to his extraordinary series of commentaries on the American spirit and human condition to a mesmerizing canon of gospel recordings to his remarkable and unprecedented late-life artistic triumphs of will and wisdom, his impact on our culture is profound and continuing.

Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience is produced by GEAlive, Quatro Entertainment, Maple Tree Entertainment, the Estate of Johnny Cash, John Carter Cash, and Sandbox Succession.

John Carter Cash has been involved in music all his life and is an accomplished, award-winning record producer and music video and film producer, writer, and director. Also, as a singer-songwriter and author, his works within the creative world reach far beyond just music production. The grandson of Maybelle Carter and the only child from the marriage of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, he preserves the family legacy and is a caretaker of the musical heritage of his ancestors.




