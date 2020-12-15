JD Shelburne To Host Signature HealthCARE's 'Signature Inspire Foundation Hero Holiday Concert'

Rising country singer/songwriter JD Shelburne comes full circle spreading Christmas cheer this season to all of the employees and residents at Signature HealthCARE with the first-ever, 'Signature Inspire Foundation Hero Holiday Concert' Livestream on Thursday, December 17th at 2:00 PM CST, 3:00 PM EST. During his college years, Shelburne would pick up his guitar and head over to Signature HealthCARE to perform for the residents, being one of his very first audiences. Now over 10 years later after playing arenas, music festivals, and more, he returns to make history. Shelburne will be performing a free 90-minute acoustic online concert for all of the Signature HealthCARE facilities throughout 10 states, thanks to the Signature Inspire Foundation!

To watch the concert live, visit HERE

"I am so honored to be asked by the staff at Signature HealthCARE to perform a Hero Holiday Concert for all of the residents across 10 states," shares Shelburne. "I am thrilled to bring some holiday cheer to over 9,000 residents and 15,000 employees across 109 facilities this month - wow!!! This is not only going to be a great show for everyone but a huge way to end 2020 with nothing but smiles! I want to thank Signature for this incredible opportunity to play in front of their entire community across the US! I am grateful and can't wait until the show!"

"Every year we try to do something special for our employees and elders, but this year, given everything that's challenged us with this pandemic, we wanted to do something we hadn't done before. We wanted to create an unforgettable experience and couldn't have found a better partner to make that dream a reality than JD. We're beyond thrilled!" shares Victoria Alexander-Carney (Vice President, Learning & Development, Vice President of Spirituality) at Signature HealthCARE.

"At Signature HealthCARE we recognize the power of shared experiences. With the holidays approaching, we could think of no better way to create an opportunity for our elders, staff, and families to share in something special, together, that would be memorable and provide a sense of community for all," explains Angie McAllister. (Director of Quality of Life & Culture) Signature HealthCARE.

Shelburne recently released his latest single "Bottoms Up Sundown" from his upcoming album Straight From Kentucky which will be available in 2021. On December 4, Taste of Country premiered Shelburne's rockin' version of "Run Rudolph Run," which has quickly become a fan favorite. During a special exhibit unveiling at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame honoring Shelburne, he was surprised with a formal acclamation from Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky for his contributions to not only the state but to the whole of country music. Fans will not want to miss all that Shelburne has in store for 2021!