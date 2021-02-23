JAY-Z To Accept Gatekeeper of Truth Award At Harry Belafonte's 94th Birthday Celebration

In celebration of legendary singer, songwriter, activist and actor Harry Belafonte's 94th birthday on March 1, a surprise live virtual party will be held on Sunday, February 28 at 7:00 PM ET. During The Gathering for Harry, iconic artist & entrepreneur Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter will also be accepting The Gatekeeper of Truth Award for his support to organizers on the frontlines during these political times and his inspiration to generations past & future. The award was created in tribute to the wisdom shared with a young Belafonte by his mentor, Paul Robeson: "Artists are the gatekeepers of truth. We are civilization's radical voice." The unwavering support that JAY-Z and his record label Roc Nation have provided to the movement has been a game-changer. The Gathering for Justice has proudly collaborated on the #FreeMeekMill campaign, movement-building in Wisconsin and the 40,000+ person March for Stolen Lives & Looted Dreams, which achieved almost every demand for which we marched.

The event will feature just-added performances & appearances from Tiffany Haddish, Usher, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Charlamagne Tha God, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Susan Sarandon & Pete Buttigieg, along with Common, Danny Glover, Chuck D, Bernie & Jane Sanders, Stacey Abrams, Aloe Blacc, Tamika D. Mallory, Rev. Al Sharpton, Aja Monet, Mysonne The General, Diane Nash, Carmen Perez-Jordan, DJ Carisma, Bryan Stevenson and more. The event will benefit nonprofit organization The Gathering for Justice and is sponsored in part by Frontline Solutions, the Hope and Robert F. Smith Family, and the National Basketball Player Association Foundation - tickets are available here

As Mr. Belafonte celebrates his 94th birthday, the event will be packed with star-studded performances, video tributes and testimonials by civil rights and racial justice leaders, elected officials, artists, athletes and many more paying homage to the icon and the proud founder of The Gathering for Justice. Belafonte started the organization in 2005 after witnessing a news report of a 5-year-old Black girl being handcuffed and arrested in her Florida classroom for "being unruly." The organization's mission is to build a movement to end child incarceration while working to eliminate the racial inequities that permeate the justice system.

Carmen Perez-Jordan, the President and CEO of The Gathering for Justice, said the following about her mentor: "As our nation faces a critical time in our democracy and the fight to protect our freedom, much of the work of today's movement for justice is inspired by the leadership and guidance of Mr. B, as we lovingly call him. JAY-Z has picked up that baton for this generation." In 2014, Belafonte received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (he is also one of few people to achieve EGOT status by winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award). He was a confidant of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a prominent force in ending South Africa's oppressive apartheid regime and the release of his friend, Nelson Mandela. From his Calypso album being the first LP in history to sell more than one million copies to his involvement in the Civil Rights Movement and beyond, Belafonte has created a lasting legacy to remember.



The Gathering for Harry Participants



Aja Monet

Alfre Woodard

Alida Garcia

Aloe Blacc

Andy Tobias

Belafonte Family

Bernadette Peters

Brea Baker

Brian Satz

Bryan Stevenson (Legacy Award)

Carmen Perez-Jordan

Cassady Fendlay

Charlamagne Tha God

Christopher Jackson

Chuck D

Common

Congresswoman Barbara Lee

Dannese Mapanda

Danny Glover

DeJuana L. Thompson

Derrick Johnson

Diane Nash

DJ Carisma

Dr. Angela Davis

Dr. Bernard Lafayette

Dr. Khalil Gibran Muhammad

Ebro Darden

Gaye Theresa Johnson

Patrick Gaspard (Legacy Award)

George Gresham (Legacy Award)

Hope and Robert F. Smith Family (Sponsor)

Ira Gilbert

Jaime Harrison

Jake Holmes

James Counts Early

Jane and Bernie Sanders

Jasmine Delafosse

Jason Daley Kennedy

Joel Grey

Julianne Hoffenberg

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Keiajah 'KJ' Gabbrell (Youth Justice Award)

Keris Lové

Kerry Kennedy

Khary Lazarre-White

Kristine Arroyo

Linda Sarsour

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lonnie G. Bunch III

Luis Jonathan Hernandez

Marcia and Michael Eric Dyson

Michael Latt

Michael Skolnik

Mysonne The General

Nané Alejandrez

Paul Brady

Pete Buttigieg

Peter Yarrow

Phillip Agnew

Rashad Robinson

Rev. Al Sharpton

Roland Martin

Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter

Stacey Abrams

SupaMan

Susan Sarandon

Susan L. Taylor & Khephra Burns

Susanne Rostock

Tamika D. Mallory

Tiffany Haddish

Tony Shaloub & Brooke Adams

Usher

Xochitl Larios (Youth Justice Award)

And more to come