JAX Shares 'Ring Pop' Stripped Single

Singer-songwriter Jax has shared a stunningly stripped back version of her new single "Ring Pop" - available now via Atlantic Records. The viral single arrived last month alongside a Connor Ellmann-directed visual (watch below), also starring Devon Werkheiser of Nickelodeon's classic sitcom Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, and a debut post-signing interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (watch here).

After attracting a massive online following this past year with her viral parodies of hit songs, Jax began sharing her own original music in late 2020 to an overwhelmingly positive response. Initially teased on TikTok, "Ring Pop" instantly captivated fans with it's honest lyrics that perfectly encapsulate the emotions being felt by so many in today's predicament. Her warm delivery coasts over dreamy guitar and snappy percussion as she croons to her boyfriend, "Don't need no diamonds, you're my rock, and I'm okay with a ring pop."

"I was, and currently am, broke in L.A. living in a one-bedroom apartment, but very much in love," Jax explains. "My boyfriend and I weren't having a great week, so I wrote the song for him to feel better about not being able to just buy a diamond engagement ring and get married. Who cares? We're living our best times now."

Raised in New Jersey by way of New York, Jax got her start by performing a wide variety of genres and in bands growing up. At the age of 18, she developed cancer above her vocal cords, which returned following a couple months of remission right as she relocated to Los Angeles in pursuit of her music. Left unable to sing herself, Jax turned to songwriting for others and found industry success behind-the-scenes.

As her ability to perform returned, Jax needed to pivot yet again when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. This time she turned to TikTok, posting a hilarious response to the pop gem "Stacy's Mom" from "Stacy's Mom's Perspective" which exploded with nearly 9 million views in just a few months and "Update from Avril Lavigne & Sk8er Boi 18 years later" which became her most successful parody to date with over 14.5 million views. She continued to go viral a dozen or more times over, eventually amassing over 1.4 million followers on the platform, 200 million total views and 24.7 million "likes."

"Ring Pop" marks only the beginning of Jax's musical journey, fueled by her creative penchant and candid relatability that has fans around the world finding a friend through their screens.

"I'm a total dork in real life," she affirms. "Sometimes I'm feeling myself and I'll put out something sexy, but it's not really who I am. I wanted that to shine through in the music. In my songs, I write things I'd actually say in conversation and see if anybody wants to be my friend."

Watch here: