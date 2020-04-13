Issues Drop Stripped Down Version Of Single 'Tapping Out'

Issues have shown off another side of their music personality with the acoustic version of their single "Tapping Out."

Listen to "Tapping Out (Stripped)" below!

The original appears on the band's latest album, Beautiful Oblivion, and is an irresistible cocktail of infectious melodies, hip-hop swagger, metallic grooves, and nimble vocals. The stripped down version finds the Atlanta outfit flexing even more creative muscles. The end result is a stunning redux that masterfully demonstrates the band's songwriting prowess.

Issues will return to the road this summer. They will support labelmates Dance Gavin Dance on their rescheduled headline tour, which kicks off August 4 in Seattle and runs through September 12 in Sacramento. Animals As Leaders, Veil of Maya, and Wolf & Bear will also appear on the tour. All dates are below.

Issues released Beautiful Oblivion through Rise Records in Fall 2019. The album has tallied more than 26 million streams and generated acclaim from Alternative Press, Revolver, Metal Sucks, and more. The record finds Issues boldly delivering playlist-hopping anthems that appeal to fans of pop, rock, rap, and beyond. Check out the video for "Drink About It" here . The video for " Flexin " features the fabulous Farrah Moan from RuPaul's Drag Race. The band also recently shared the colorful and striking video for " Rain ."





