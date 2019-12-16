Issues Announce Spring 2020 Tour With Dance Gavin Dance

On the heels of more than five million new song streams, acclaim from Alternative Press, Revolver, and more, and a successful Fall 2019 headline tour, Issues have announce their Spring 2020 tour plans.



The band will support Dance Gavin Dance on their upcoming tour, which kicks off March 12 in Los Angeles and runs through April 25 in Sacramento. Animals As Leaders, Veil of Maya, and Royal Coda are also set to appear. All dates are below. Tickets are available here.



Issues released Beautiful Oblivion through Rise Records this past fall. The album finds Issues boldly fusing alternative ambition, hip-hop swagger, rock energy, and pop power into playlist-hopping anthems. The band previously partnered with Revolver to premiere the visually arresting video for "Tapping Out."



ISSUES ON TOUR:

WITH DANCE GAVIN DANCE, ANIMALS AS LEADERS, VEIL OF MAYA, + ROYAL CODA:



3/12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium

3/13 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

3/14 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

3/16 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theatre

3/18 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

3/19 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

3/20 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

3/23 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

3/24 - Nashville, TN- Marathon Music Works

3/26 - Miami, FL. - Fillmore - Jackie Gleason Theater

3/27 - Tampa, FL. - Jannus Live

3/29 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

3/31 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

4/2 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

4/3 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

4/4 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

4/5 - New York City, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

4/7 - Toronto, ONT- Rebel

4/8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

4/9 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room

4/10 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

4/11 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant

4/13 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

4/14 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

4/15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

4/17 - Kansas City, MO. - Arvest Bank Theatre

4/18 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

4/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

4/22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

4/23 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

4/25 - Sacramento, CA. - Swanfest, Papa Murphy's Park at Cal Expo





Related Articles View More Music Stories