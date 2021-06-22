Isla Shares Second Single 'It's Not That Far'

Today, Isla shares the second single, "It's Not That Far," from The Mediterranean Gardener out August 27 on Yep Roc Records; listen here.

First released as a Bandcamp exclusive, the digital-only album is acclaimed singer/songwriter Josh Rouse's new solo project. With gorgeous chilled-out electronica, the nine-track album provides a refreshing musical tonic for these stressful times. Of "It's Not That Far," Rouse offers, "Originally it sounded more like David Bowie's "Rebel, Rebel," but when moved to the synth world, it's melody and chords simplified and became more intimate. Now it's very soft and fuzzy." Rouse's wife, singer/artist Paz Suay, provides backing vocals on the track.

Recorded mainly at his small studio near his Valencia, Spain home, Rouse created the instrumentally oriented set during the confines of 2020 relying on keyboards and Roland Cloud samples. It's "a stress-free atmosphere with breezy, improvised electronica," says Rouse. "I was really just looking for vibes that were soothing. I didn't want anything that was aggressive."

From the eerie Eno-like ambient opener of "Buenas Noches Baby" to the Brazilian chords and melodies of the Jobim-esque "Color De Vida," the album is an alluring mix of lyric and instrumental tunes that meld together so smoothly that they feel more like a whole piece of music rather than a collection of songs. Realizing the music was far from the guitar-based, storytelling style for which he's known, Rouse felt it needed its own name and Isla was born.

Rouse was joined on the recording by frequent collaborator Daniel Tashian, who plays keyboards and Linn drums on "12 Bars," which he co-wrote. The album was mixed by longtime producer Brad Jones and mastered by Mike Westbrook. The distinctive album cover was designed by Rouse's wife, artist/singer Paz Suay, who also provided backing vocals on "12 Bars" and "It's Not Too Far."