Isabel LaRosa to Embark on 'Psychopomp Tour'

Alt-pop sensation and PLATINUM recording artist Isabel LaRosa has announced her 2025 “Psychopomp Tour”headlining tour across North America, produced by Live Nation. The news follows on the recent announcement of LaRosa’s first single of the year, “Home” which will be released tonight.

Fans can sign up now HERE to access the Seated registration presale beginning on Tuesday, February 18 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting Friday, February 21 at 10am local time at www.isabel-larosa.com.

Psychopomp Tour Dates:

Fri Apr 18 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

Sat Apr 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Mon Apr 21 – Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Wed Apr 23 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Sat Apr 26 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage

Mon Apr 28 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

Wed Apr 30 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Thu May 01 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Hell

Sun May 04 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Mon May 05 – Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD

Wed May 07 – Detroit, MI – Shelter

Thu May 08 – Washington, D.C. – The Howard

Fri May 09 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

Tue May 13 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

Wed May 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theatre

Fri May 16 – Denver, CO – Marquis

Sat May 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Grand @ The Complex

Mon May 19 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

Tue May 20 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

Thu May 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Fri May 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theatre

Known for her ethereal and heartfelt vocal delivery, LaRosa’s live performances bring an intimate atmosphere that allows her to connect deeply with her audience. Blending dreamy electronic elements and live instrumentation, her live shows create a rich, immersive experience, while her raw emotion and vulnerability bring an undeniable authenticity to every song on the setlist.

The new dates and forthcoming music adds to LaRosa’s skyrocketing career, which includes mega hit records like “I’m yours,” “favorite,” “pretty boy,” and her 2024 Heaven Doesn’t Wait Tour. Before LaRosa hits the road on her upcoming tour later this spring, she will grace stages for various headlining dates in Australia, New Zealand, as well as performances at Lollapalooza India and The Governors Ball.

About Isabel LaRosa:

With 2B worldwide streams, 5B short-form video streams, and close to 300M video streams thus far, Isabel LaRosa is quickly ascending to the upper echelons of modern pop. Named one of Spotify’s “Pop Rising’s Artists to Watch in 2024,” the Annapolis, MD-based singer-songwriter boasts a unique ability to turn coming-of-age stories about infatuation and heartbreak into addictive hits for a new generation. LaRosa earned viral attention with a series of singles – written and produced in collaboration with her brother, Thomas – including her RIAA Platinum-certified 2022 breakthrough hit, “i’m yours,” which lit up charts around the world. The following year saw the release of LaRosa’s debut EP, You Fear the God That Loves You.

Chosen as one of only six artists for TikTok’s inaugural Elevate program and featured at TikTok in the Mix, a sold-out concert event streamed live on TikTok to more than 10M viewers worldwide, LaRosa – who also is deeply involved in the direction and creation of her theatrical, dark-pop visual approach – continued her ascent in 2024 with the sold-out God’s Watching tour and the bilingual hit single, “favorite,” which earned over 80K creations and over 400M views from user-generated content across social media platforms prior to its official release. Hailed by Ones To Watch as “a superstar befit for the digital age,” LaRosa has received critical applause to match her increasing popular success, including such outlets as Billboard, LADYGUNN, EARMILK, NME, and more.

Comments