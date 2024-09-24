Interview: Powerhouse Co-Ed K-Pop Group KARD Talk New Album, Tour, and Their Growth as Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Since their debut in 2017, the co-ed K-pop group KARD has been making waves in the industry with their unique sound and style. The group recently released their seventh mini-album 'Where to Now? (Pt. 1: Yellow Light)' and will soon embark on a brand-new tour, taking them around the world to see their fans, HIDDEN KARD.

I had the opportunity to chat with KARD about their group's vision, how they've grown and changed since debut, the process of putting together the new album, and more. Check out what they had to say below!

You just recently released a new album. What has this new era meant for KARD, and how do you think you've grown musically between your last release and this one?

[J.seph] I believe we've grown in managing the balance of energy. Since it's physically demanding, I've realized the need to control and adjust our energy levels while performing on stage.

[BM] This era was one of testing the waters of a more easy-listening body of work and what our CEO felt might be more digestible for the masses. It definitely taught us a lot about how less can be more.

[Somin] It seems like we're taking on a new challenge. After doing intense concepts for a while, it seems we heard feedback from fans that it was difficult. I was worried that it might feel too alien or that we might lose our own identity. However, by working on a variety of music for this album, I discovered that it actually fits well.

[Jiwoo] We have tried a lot of things in various ways, and it seems like we've become a bit more relaxed.

Can you talk a bit about the creative process of making this new album?

[J.seph] I think we worked on it with a positive feeling. It was fun and interesting. We had great staff, and the work was enjoyable and uplifting.

[BM] This time we trust in our staff and executives. Although me and J.seph wrote our verses, the girls did their vocal designs, and I made slight arrangement changes to the demos, a lot of the ideas mainly came from the label and we were initially happy to try something new!

[Somin] The process for this album was a bit long! We've been collecting songs since last year, and by early this year, we had gathered all the tracks and started working on them. I think we spent a lot of time debating which song to choose as the title track, but once we decided, everything moved quickly. As always, we put our best effort into making sure it's an album our fans can trust and enjoy.

[Jiwoo] For a long time, we worked on securing a lot of songs, but it felt like we couldn't delay any longer, so the members went ahead and recorded on our own. The vibe was noticeably different compared to the demo track when we recorded it ourselves.

Your group is always known for pushing boundaries, musically and lyrically. How much of that is integral to KARD's identity?

[J.seph] I boldly broke through the language barrier, and since so many people have loved it, I personally feel very happy.

[BM] It’s one of the reasons fans stick around! We like to have our music and concepts resonate with listeners while having a thought provoking message behind it.

[Somin] I think the most important thing for us is to maintain our unique color. No matter what song we perform, it seems like we have the ability to make it our own. I'm also grateful to the fans who have pointed this out to us, and I believe it's essential to continue meeting their expectations without letting them down.

[Jiwoo] We want to show a better, more evolved version of ourselves compared to before. That's why we keep making new attempts.

KARD also recently celebrated 7 years since debuting! How do you think the group has evolved from debut until now?

[J.seph] I've definitely grown. The nervousness I had in the early days of our debut is gone, but now I perform on stage with a pleasant sense of excitement.

[BM] We definitely know what we like and don't like. We know a lot more clearly.

[Somin] It actually makes me want to keep going without stopping. There are times when I feel tired, but whenever I think of the faces I’ve seen during activities or performances, when I meet the fans, it reminds me to work even harder. I made that promise to myself again. All the members are ambitious, so we’re always thinking about how we can show a new side of ourselves. What’s our next step? We keep pushing forward. I want to protect KARD.

[Jiwoo] It's fascinating how the existence of a co-ed group like KARD doesn't make people go 'huh?' like it used to (since co-ed groups are rare) and is now seen more naturally.

If you could go back and tell your pre-debut self one thing, what would it be?

[J.seph] Details of hand gestures, and learn some English Taehyung!

[BM] Trust what you know you're good at, and trust to stay away from what youre not.

[Somin] I would want to practice as hard as I could.

[Jiwoo] Practice more, make even one more thing truly yours, and don't see it as being greedy. Learn something new, no matter what it is. Don’t be overly considerate like a fool—be clever and sharp like a fox.

You're about to hit the road on your new tour, what are you most excited about doing or seeing?

[J.seph] The choreographies for the tracks are all so good. I can’t wait to show them to you and share them as soon as possible. I’m sure when you see them during the tour, your eyes will be delighted!

[BM] Eating a bunch of french fries and shaking my tits in fans faces.

[Somin] I definitely look forward to seeing our fans for sure. I can’t wait to see our fans having a blast and enjoying themselves!

[Jiwoo] With every tour, we showcase new songs, but this time most of them come with choreography. It will be the first time for our fans to see it, and I can't wait to show them.

Can you keep any spoilers as to what fans can expect if they come to a KARD show?

[J.seph] Definitely the choreographies for the tracks I keep mentioning. Please look forward to them! This is the first time we’ve had four choreographies in one album!

[BM] Think of it as a big party. Its not about us as much as it is about you having fun.

[Somin] We have new choreographies with b-tracks. It is good if you keep looking forward to them.

[Jiwoo] Stages for the B-side tracks.

A question for BM, you recently toured as a soloist and will now tour again with KARD. What are some of the differences between making music, and performing, by yourself vs. with the group?

When I am on solo promotion, I don’t have to worry about hitting one of my members on stage while I wild out; with the group, I feel less lonely.:)

Where do you see KARD in the future? What are some things you still want to do, try, or achieve in your careers?

[J.seph] I hope KARD becomes the group that comes to mind when people think of the hottest trends these days

[BM] Probably doing the same thing. Performing and making great music!

[Somin] I want to protect KARD and HIDDEN KARD! And by doing so, I wish to keep pursuing music and great performances happily.

[Jiwoo] Our vision for KARD's future is to be involved in music for a long time. We want to continue making music together while also pursuing our individual music projects and supporting each other. I look forward to releasing solo albums soon and working in various fields such as fashion, variety shows, and acting.

Is there anything else you'd like to share, or say to your fans?

[J.seph] I received your kind messages of support during our promotions, and they made me feel great. Thanks to you guys, I was able to finish this promotion strong. I love you and miss you always. Let’s meet during our tour. Love you!

[BM] I love yall so much. Yall give me life and motive every day! Come to the show and watch me shake my tits

[Somin] Thank you for always supporting and loving us! We will show you more amazing sides in the future! I really really love you guys!

[Jiwoo] Thank you so much for the love and support you send us every time. We will work hard to make sure we don't disappoint the hearts you've given us. We love you.

