Ingrid Michaelson, Siddhartha Khosla, and David Dabbon To Headline Final Week Of ASCAP Presents SPF

The August 27 lineup will close out the summer programming with performances of their nominated works.

In celebration of the 2020 Emmy season, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) has extended ASCAP Presents SPF (Summer Performance Festival), its summer festival-inspired performance playlist series, for a special Emmys-themed edition. Featuring ASCAP members Ingrid Michaelson, Siddhartha Khosla and David Dabbon, the August 27 lineup will close out the summer programming with performances of their nominated works.

As nominees in the category of "Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics," Michaelson will perform "Build It Up" from streaming sensation Little Fires Everywhere, Khosla will serenade listeners with a performance of "Memorized" from hit television series This Is Us and Dabbon will share a rendition of "Eat Sh!t, Bob" in a video clip from Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

This year's Emmy nominees include 19 ASCAP members: Ólafur Arnalds (STEF), Danny Bensi, Adam Wayne Blackstone, Sheila E., Antonio Gambale (APRA), Jimmy Jam, Amanda Jones, Terry Lewis, Daniel Palladino, Martin Phipps (PRS), Lenny Pickett, Trent Reznor, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Isabella Summers (PRS), Pinar Toprak and Kamasi Washington.

ASCAP Presents SPF premiered on August 6 and has featured exclusive performances from established and emerging ASCAP songwriters and artists from top publishers including Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing Group and Warner Chappell Music. Previous performances from Chris DeStefano, Gizzle, Sebastián Yatra, Amy Wadge, Alyssa Bonagura, ROE, GALE, LIIV and EZI are available on-demand at www.ascap.com/spf, on YouTube and @ASCAP on social media with the hashtag #ASCAPSPF.

