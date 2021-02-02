Indii G. Shares New Track 'Drifting'

Multi-talented, lo-fi hip-hop rapper, Indii G shares his new single "Drifting." The vibey lo-fi hip-hop track featuring minimalist guitars and soulful melodies demonstrates Indii's keen ability for producing bedroom indie-pop hits.

"This song is a product of me sitting around feeling nostalgic about my childhood. Growing up and having people that were once so important to you just fade away is still crazy to me," explains Indii. "'Drifting' highlights one person in particular because without her and the times we spent together, I definitely wouldn't be who I am now and I feel she deserves to know that." The video, featuring a treatment written by Indii and directed by Aaron Marsh, attempts to recreate those special moments while juxtaposing them with the representation of absence depicted with a cat plushie.

A modest rapper on the rise, citing collabs with Powfu and Sadboyprolific Indii G. started making music as a diary, putting his feelings into fruit for hip-hop heads and DIY chillwave enthusiasts alike. With more than a million streams on Spotify, the Louisiana native is building momentum with his velvety echoed layers, infectious beats, and gentle, harmonic vocals. Since his start in 2016, his diary has blossomed into an EP and over a dozen singles including "Secrets," and "Story's End."

Photo Credit: Akasha Rabut