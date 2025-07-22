Indie-Pop Artist Windser Sets U.S. Tour with Yuno ​ ﻿﻿   

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Indie artist Windser has announced a North American tour in support of Yuno. Coming shortly after the release of his self-titled debut album via Bright Antenna Records, the tour will be stopping in 22 cities across the U.S. He will also be playing a handful of shows with The Head & the Heart and The Maine.

On his debut album Windser, Topf explores themes of self-discovery, pain, resilience, and ultimately, love, turning his personal struggles into indie rock anthems. Windser co-wrote and performed on “Maniac” and “Next Year” with Macklemore, earning spots on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show, and Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year’s Eve. His original song “Belong” was featured as the theme for the podcast Academy, while the 2023 single “Memory” spent 18 weeks on SiriusXM’s Alt Nation, peaking at #5. That same year, Windser played Lollapalooza and BottleRock.

CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

Jul. 25 at Paper Mill Island Amphitheater in Baldwinsville, NY #

Aug. 15 at Mr. Smalls in Pittsburgh, PA*

Aug. 16 at Sound Garage in Toronto, ON*

Aug. 17 at Schubas in Chicago, IL*

Aug. 18 at Turf Club in Minneapolis, MN*

Aug. 20 at Larimer Lounge in Denver, CO*

Aug. 21 at Kilby Court in Salt Lake City, UT*

Aug. 23 at Barboza in Seattle, WA*

Aug. 24 at Mississippi Studios in Portland, OR*

Aug. 26 at Brick & Mortar Music Hall in San Francisco, CA*

Aug. 27 at The Echo in Los Angeles, CA*

Aug. 29 at The Casbah in San Diego, CA*

Aug. 30 at Club Congress in Tucson, AZ (Duo Set)*

Aug. 31 at Valley Bar in Phoenix, AZ (Duo Set)*

Sept. 3 at White Oak Music Hall in Houston, TX (Duo Set)*

Sept. 4 at Mohawk in Austin, TX (Duo Set)*

Sept. 5 at Rubber Gloves in Denton, TX (Duo Set)*

Sept. 7 at Aisle 5 in Atlanta, GA (Duo Set)*

Sept. 8 at Drkmttr in Nashville, TN (Duo Set)*

Sept. 10 at Johnny Brenda’s in Philadelphia, PA (Duo Set)*

Oct. 14 at Chain Reaction in Anaheim, CA +

Oct. 15 at Chain Reaction in Anaheim, CA +

Oct. 16 at Chain Reaction in Anaheim, CA +

* supporting Yuno

supporting The Maine

# supporting The Head & the Heart

Photo Credit: Tyler Hanson