Indie-Pop Artist Claudia Kate Releases New Single 'Emma Got Married'

Rising singer-songwriter and alt-pop artist Claudia Kate drops the third single off her upcoming EP How Sweet. ‘Emma Got Married’ invites listeners to find peace in the routine and to appreciate the quiet contentment that lies between life's peaks and valleys. With lyrics that gently explore the nuances of ordinary experiences “I’ve been up and I’ve stayed down, been tryna spend more moments living in the middle ground, I’ll learn to love it in the middle now”, and melodies that evoke a sense of comforting nostalgia, Claudia crafts a soundscape that is both relatable and moving.

Drawing inspiration from the contemplative tones of American Football, the vibrant energy of The 1975, and the soulful introspection of Maggie Rogers, this track is a heartfelt ode to the beauty of everyday moments. Use of ambient electric guitar, brass and a male vocal woven throughout makes the song the perfect song to soundtrack the end credits of your summer.

'Emma Got Married’ follows ‘Bunkbed Boyfriend’, an indie-pop charmer on lingering memories and recurring dreams. And ‘Angry At Me’, an infectious pop song exploring feelings of frustration around being a young person who's voice isn't being heard, the song very much being a follow on from ‘BIG TALK, little girl’, the social commentary track which accumulated over 1 million views on TikTok.

On 13th September Claudia will perform at the NMG Awards in Suffolk as part of her nomination for best pop artist 2024. You can see Claudia play live in London at her headline show on 24th October at The Hope and Anchor Islington. TICKETS HERE.

ABOUT CLAUDIA KATE

London-based singer-songwriter Claudia Kate has a sound that sits somewhere between the outspokenness of Kate Nash, the infectious energy of Remi Wolf, and the honest musicality of Maggie Rogers, having also been compared to Brit-nominated Self Esteem for her use of spoken word and her friend-in-me lyricism. Working at home with her producer, Claudia makes a name for herself as a wholly DIY artist. It is evident through both Claudia’s music and social media presence that she is passionate about helping people feel better about themselves, and creating a community surrounding female empowerment and youth freedom.

As well as numerous headline shows including a sold-out Camden Assembly and The Old Blue Last, Kate has also played notable support slots, including for Ellie Dixon and Sundara Karma. She has been consistently supported by BBC Introducing throughout her career, making her BBC Radio 1 debut with single ‘Fizzy’. Spotify have included Kate’s tracks across a host of editorial playlists, including ‘Future Alternative’, ‘Peach’, ‘Free Refills’ and ‘that indie girl’.

