Independent Female Hip Hop Artist NTG Releases New Album I AM NTG

Philadelphia's Own Independent Hip Hop Artist NTG presents a new musical journey with her latest project "I Am NTG" This new album includes songs that make you think, cry, want to hit the dance floor and definitely there's plenty of lyrical fire for all the real hip hop heads. In Philadelphia, NTG has created a loyal following with incredible lyrical ability, a versatile style and hard hitting beats. Ntune Entertainment Group her shared Independent Label with her husband and partner in rhyme :Yung Draw" took things up a notch with the release of "I'm Real" In 2016 featuring West Philly's own Tone Trump known for his cameo in the Box office hit "Creed" and his musical collaborations with Grammy award winning artist Ceelo Green. Now in 2020 this Powerhouse Femcee hits fans with "I Am NTG" the perfect addition to any hip-hop collection. "I Am NTG will available exclusively on Ntune Entertainment Group's official Website 1/24/20 save the date.

NTG & Yung Draw are a Hip Hop Duo that have been making waves on the Philadelphia scene since 2011. NTG is an artist, freelance graphic designer, and deejay who met Yung Draw, an artist and singer on the Philadelphia music scene. The two teamed up in love & hip hop & began making music that deals with relationships, politics, sociology, and economic disparity.

NTG & Yung Draw have performed with and or opened for Tone Trump, Legendary Hip Hop artist Kurtis Blow, DJ Too Tuff of The Tuff Crew, Hip Hop Artist Cyhi The Prince signed to Kanye West's GOOD MUSIC & DEF JAM Recordings, and many other notable performers. In March of 2017 Philadelphia's Power Couple is co-producing an Independent Showcase with Air It Out Radio featuring DJ Drewski of Love & Hip Hop New York & Hot 97.

Philadelphia's Power Couple have been featured in XXL Magazine, Hip Hop Weekly Magazine, The Hype Magazine, Up Next Magazine & Street Motivation Magazine. They have been featured on popular hip hop sites; Hip Hop Dx, This Is 50, All Hip Hop, Hip Hop Since 1987, Hip Hop Vibe & others. They have also been on the radio with Coast 2 Coast , 98.5 Fm The Wire, Cali's Best Radio Show, The Magnetic Mixtape, Air It Out Radio, Gloca Wear Radio, The Real Deal Radio & many more.

Check out NTG's new album "I Am NTG" here: http://www.ntuneentgrp.com/





