I'm Glad It's You Release 'Silent Ceremony'

Today, I'm Glad It's You share the new single "Silent Ceremony" as they approach the release of their forthcoming album Every Sun, Every Moon, out May 15th on 6131 Records. The Redlands, CA band helmed by Kelley Bader recorded the new record with J. Robbins (Promise Ring, Against Me!, Jimmy Eat World). Every Sun, Every Moon, is described by Stereogum as "a collection of melodious guitar songs gripped by guilt, grief, and questioned faith," subjects they delve into with Bader in an extensive interview.

Listen to the new single "Silent Ceremony" below!

I'm Glad It's You's new album is a reaction to the tragic van accident the band experienced while on the road in 2017. Every Sun, Every Moon deals with the grieving process of losing a close friend, while choosing to focus on the positive impacts that person had on their lives. The result is a dynamic collection of songs, ranging from truly upbeat and catchy to more introspective and grievous, all imbued with understandably potent lyrical undertones. At once a celebration of a meaningful life and a wail of sorrow in their absence, Every Sun, Every Moon eludes expectation.

Bader also continues work on Glad Channel. A talk show featuring special guests, song performances, and other topics of discussion hosted live on Instagram. Follow IGIY's Instagram page for updates and view past episodes on YouTube, including a recent episode with Macseal's Ryan Bartlett.

Photo Credit: McKenzie Melcher





