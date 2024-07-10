Illuminati Hotties Releases Title Track From New Record 'Power'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



illuminati hotties, the project from musical mastermind and GRAMMY winning producer and engineer Sarah Tudzin is releasing the title track from her new album POWER, to be released on Hopeless Records on August 23rd.

“‘Power’ is a reckoning with mortality,” Sarah says of the track. “It was the song I avoided writing every time I sat down with a guitar until it finally fell out of me. In it I’m asking over and over, how am I supposed to participate in earthly existence after the passing of my mom, who so selflessly gave me her confidence, who instilled my power? There is no answer, and there is no sign.”

Power is not a grief record. It is not a love record, either. Instead, it is a real-life record, a reflection of all the things Tudzin has endured or enjoyed during the too-long span since Illuminati Hotties’ wonderfully infectious last batch. Sadness, joy, and the busyness of modern existence are all bound into these 13 songs, characters and circumstances sometimes exaggerated not just for effect but to offer a modest buffer between Tudzin’s world and those inside of her words.

“Power” follows “Didn’t” featuring Cavetown in early June along with her demand as a producer and engineer. She’s worked across records from boygenius, Weyes Blood, Speedy Ortiz, Cloud Nothings, and more, winning GRAMMY’s carving out a name one of the most exciting new talents on the scene.

Illuminati hotties will be hitting the road in September for a North American tour, all dates are listed below. Know for her explosive and charismatic live shows, these dates are selling quickly and not to be missed.

TOUR DATES

09/25 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room^*

09/26 - San Diego, CA -Casbah^*

09/28 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel^*

09/29/24 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post^*

10/01 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios^*

10/02 - Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore Cabaret^*

10/03 - Seattle, WA - Neumos^*

10/04 - Boise, ID - Neurolux^

10/05 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court^

10/06 - Denver, CO -Larimer Lounge^

10/08 - St. Paul, MN -Turf Club^

10/09 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium^

10/10 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall^

10/11 - Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary^

10/12 -Toronto, ON -Longboat Hall^

10/13 - Montreal, QC - Cabaret Foufs^

10/15 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Showcase Lounge^

10/16 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair^

10/17 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church^

10/18 - New York, NY -Bowery Ballroom^

10/19 - Washington, DC - Black Cat^

10/20 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall^

10/22 - Nashville, TN - The End^

10/23 - Atlanta, GA -The Masquerade (Purgatory)^

10/26 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada^

10/25 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia^

10/27/24 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)^

10/29 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery^

10/30 -Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge^

11/01 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom^

^ with Daffo

*with Maddie Ross

Tracklisting

1. Can’t Be Still

2. I Would like, Still Love You

3. Throw (Life Raft)

4. Rot

5. Falling In Love With Somebody Better

6. The L

7. Sleeping In

8. Didn’t (feat. Cavetown)

9. You Are Not Who You Were

10. What’s The Fuzz

11. YSL

12. Power

13. Everything Changes

Comments