Iggy Pop Drops Second Track From New Album

Iggy Pop has unwound a drastically different track from his coming album Free. James Bond tells a story:



"I don't know what she's up to exactly, but the tables seem to be turning, and she's taking over. Well, why not? I'll try anything once."



"I've never had more fun singing a lyric. Faith's reading is so loaded, and Leron's production and trumpet along with the band swings like crazy."



Credits:

Iggy Pop - Vocal

Faith Vern - Additional Voice

Leron Thomas Trumpet

Robin Sherman - Bass

Thomas Glass - Drums

Ari Teitel - Guitar



Listen or purchase on your favorite platform here!



Free, the album, is available for preorder now!



While Free follows the highest charting album of Iggy's career, 2016's GRAMMY-nominated Post Pop Depression, it has virtually nothing in common sonically with its predecessor-or with any other Iggy Pop album. As THE NEW YORK TIMES remarked upon hearing the title track:



"Iggy Pop's 'Free' is brief, atmospheric and elusive. Amid sustained electronic tones from the guitarist Noveller and ghostly overdubbed Miles Davis-tinged trumpet lines from Leron Thomas, Pop's voice appears only a few times, intoning, 'I wanna be free.' As the title song and opening track of an album due in September, it could lead anywhere."



Full tracklisting for Free:

1. Free

2. Loves Missing

3. Sonali

4. James Bond

5. Dirty Sanchez

6. Glow In The Dark

7. Page

8. We Are The People

9. Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night

10. The Dawn







