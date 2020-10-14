Ida Mae Release New Track 'Raining For You'

The title track from their upcoming EP.

Today, the americana duo Ida Mae have released "Raining For You," the title track from their upcoming EP. The track is currently streaming on Wide Open Country who writes, "It's yet another well-crafted country-blues cut, driven by married couple Chris Turpin and Stephanie Jean's tight, wistful harmonies. The pair gets rightful credit for chasing the magic of Robert Johnson, Charley Patton and other Delta blues greats, but they deserve just as much credit for channeling the Deep South's literary voices through such poetic statements as this retelling of a friends' romantic past." Raining For You will be released on November 20th via Thirty Tigers.

"This was one of the first tracks we recorded as Lockdown measures began here in Nashville TN," writes Ida Mae. "It's a simple love song written from the perspective of a friend of ours, someone I knew that was losing themselves in the darker memories of a past romantic relationship. Through social media and memory I think many people today can find themselves feeling like a helpless voyeur, watching the self-destructive behaviour of someone brilliant they love but feel powerless to help."

Describing the story behind the Raining For You EP Ida Mae writes, "Our last show was in San Antonio Texas when we were flown home from our tour schedule and into quarantine. The years before had been the biggest adventures of our lives, two Brits on our own travelling and playing non stop shows across the length and breadth of the USA and Europe. We played a rollercoaster of shows from Entertainment Centre's in Wisconsin to Stadiums in New York. In all that time we'd been collecting scraps of conversation, words and sounds from our experiences on the road. We'd been piecing together the bones of our next album in hotel rooms and the backs of taxis every spare moment we had. Collecting fragments of what felt like a strange, ragged, dream-state journey. All the plans we'd made for recording the next album had gone out the window, so we wired the house into our lockdown studio and began to self produce"

There's a genuine 'Bonnie & Clyde' perspective to Ida Mae's songwriting, reflecting the wild expanse of America as viewed through the eyes of two restless lovers. The husband-and-wife duo have toured roughly 120,000 miles of the USA and Canada to date, earning rave reviews and performing at festivals like Bonnaroo and Philly Folk Festival, and alongside artists like Willie Nelson, Greta Van Fleet, Allison Krauss and Marcus King. All the while Ida Mae was at work writing new material inspired by their experiences on the road as well as their favorite American authors (Kerouac, James Baldwin, Ferlinghetti, Raymond Carver).

In recent years Ida Mae have worked with some of the most renowned producers including T-Bone Burnett (Robert Plant & Allison Krauss), Ethan Johns, Jake Gosling (Ed Sheeran / Shania Twain), Mike Crossey (The 1975 / The Arctic Monkeys), Cam Blackwood (George Ezra / Florence & The Machine), Leo Abrahams (Brian Eno / Imogen Heap) and Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers). The results of their continual immersion in the production process are audible throughout Raining For You, as they pursue a more expansive and ambitious sound.

Ida Mae's 2019 debut album Chasing Lights reached #10 on Billboard's "Heatseekers" album chart and was nominated for Americana Music UK's 'Album of the Year' award. The record has been widely acclaimed by publications including Rolling Stone Country, who dubbed Ida Mae one of "10 New Country and Americana Artists You Need to Know," as well as NPR Music's All Songs Considered.



