Icona Pop Return With New Single 'I Want You' With Galantis & Confirm New Album Is on the Way

Stay tuned for more exciting announcements from Icona Pop coming very soon.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Global chart-topping duo Icona Pop return today with 'I Want You,' an exciting new collaboration with Grammy-nominated collaborative project Galantis.

'I Want You' offers fans the first taste of what's to come musically from the duo in 2023, as they put the finishing touches on their forthcoming new album. As civilization slipped into lockdown Caroline and Aino left Los Angeles and returned to Stockholm to quarantine. Soon after, they found themselves back in the studio"where it all started."

Conjuring a sweet sentiment of nostalgia, it also pushed them to re-engage with their electronic and alternative roots, but this time from an evolved perspective with years of experience behind them both as proven performers and accomplished chart topping songwriters.

"We got back to what we love," Aino affirms. "It was the quietest period we've experienced in ten-plus years, so it's crazy we made such danceable music. We felt the need to do something more up-tempo."

Last year, Icona Pop graced the clubs worldwide with the irresistable 'You're Free' (LISTEN) joined by legendary singer, songwriter, DJ, and producer Ultra Naté, paying homage to the1997 Billboard's Dance Club Songs Chart #1 hit 'Free.' Preceding the release of 'You're Free' was the 10-year anniversary of the duo's hit single, 'I Love It' (feat. Charli XCX); commemorated with a re-imagining of the track by Caroline and Aino, alongside producers Osrin and Ellis.

Icona Pop continue to slay since the release of their 2013 full-length debut, This Is... Icona Pop, which garnered critical acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork and Rolling Stone as the duo performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Today Show, Good Morning America, and America's Got Talent in addition to featuring on the iconic HBO series Girls and a popular Saturday Night Live sketch.

They canvased the globe on sold out tours with Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and One Direction and joined Tiësto for the banger 'Let's Go' in 2014. Along the way, the duo has performed alongside everyone from Avicii to The Chainsmokers as well as gracing the stages of Ultra, Tomorrowland, Mark Ronson's Club Heartbreak, and more.

Since then, they have consistently filled the gap in music when it comes to upbeat, carefree, quality dance-pop, including a series of powerhouse collaborations in 2021, including "SPA" with SOFI TUKKER (WATCH), "Off My Mind" with VIZE (LISTEN), and more.

Listen to the new single here:



