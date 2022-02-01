IGNITE Announces Spring U.S. Headline Tour

Orange County melodic hardcore heavyweights IGNITE have just announced a handful of headlining U.S. tour dates. The band will hit the road starting May 5th in Denver and wrapping on May 15th in Philadelphia. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the band's website, here.

IGNITE recently announced the release of their new self-titled studio album, which is set for release on March 25th via Century Media Records. The album will be available as Ltd. CD Digipak, 180-gram LP in various colors as well as on all digital platforms. Pre-order IGNITE here.

Additionally, IGNITE have also recently dropped their brand-new track "On the Ropes" off the forthcoming release, which is available on all streaming services. Check out the new music video below.

IGNITE is Eli Santana (vocals), Nik Hill (guitars), Kevin Kilkenny (guitars), Brett Rasmussen (bass) and Craig Andersen (drums).

Tour Dates

May 5 - Denver, CO - HQ (w/ Murphys Law)

May 6 - Colorado Springs, CO - Vultures

May 7 - St Louis, MO - Red Flag

May 8 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

May 10 - Washington, D.C. - Pie Shop

May 11 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

May 12 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

May 13 - Hingham, MA - Sons of Italy

May 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch

May 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts (California Takeover w Strife, Snapcase, Earth Crisis)