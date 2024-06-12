IDLES Release 'Spotify Singles' Session

Recorded in Los Angeles, IDLES’ Spotify Singles features two new recordings.
Having started 2024 by achieving a UK #1 position for their critically adored album TANGK, IDLES now unveil their first ever Spotify Singles release.
It comes as the band continues a huge global tour schedule in the months to come. They will enjoy a career landmark moment when they headline Glastonbury’s Other Stage on the Friday night (June 28th), heading a bill that features big names including D-Block Europe and Anne-Marie. Their touring then continues with an array of North American headline shows and festivals, international shows as far afield as Japan, Mexico and Australia, and a huge autumn tour of the UK and Ireland.
Recorded in Los Angeles, IDLES’ Spotify Singles features two new recordings. First up is an invigorating new version of "Roy", the ragged yet euphoric soul-tinged slowburner which was praised in many reviews as being a highlight of TANGK and has since become a fan favourite as a regular part of the band’s recent live shows.
It also features their interpretation of Little Simz’s "Mood Swings" (the original version of which opened her recent Drop 7 EP), which extends their mutual appreciation after she previously revealed that she was a fan of the band. IDLES tackling Little Simz might already seem like an unlikely prospect, but hit play for a further surprise - it also includes elements of Peaches’ "F*ck The Pain Away" and The Chemical Brothers "Elektrobank" in its energising mash-up.
IDLES’ tour schedule now continues with the following dates. Please see HERE for remaining tickets.
JUNE
13th - New Orleans, The Fillmore
15th - Manchester, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
21st - Schnee, Hurricane Festival
22nd - Neuhausen Ob Eck, Southside Festival
23rd - Padova, Sherwood Festival
26th - Dublin, Malahide Castle (with LCD Soundsystem)
28th - Glastonbury Festival (OTHER STAGE HEADLINERS)
29th - Turin, Flowers Festival
30th - Linz, Lido Sounds Festival
JULY
4th - Hérouville-Saint-Clair, Festival Beauregard
5th - Lyon, Les Nuits de Fourvière
6th - Belfort, Les Eurockéennes
7th - Werchter, Rock Werchter
10th - Aix-Les-Bains, Musilac
12th - Cardiff, Castle
13th - Halifax, The Piece Hall (SOLD OUT)
20th - Margate, Margate Summer Series
21st - Cornwall, The Wyldes
25th - Oxfordshire, Truck Festival (HEADLINERS)
AUGUST
9th - Helsinki, Flow Festival
10th - Oslo, Øya Festival
14th - Paredes De Coura, Praia fluvial do Taboão
16th - Biddinghuizen, Lowlands Festival
23rd - Portsmouth, Victorious Festival
30th - Larmer Tree Gardens, End of the Road Festival (HEADLINERS)
SEPTEMBER
14th - Asheville, Rabbit Rabbit (SOLD OUT)
15th - Atlanta, Tabernacle (SOLD OUT)
18th - Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
20th – Toronto, Coca-Cola Coliseum
21st - Montreal, MTELUS (SOLD OUT)
22nd - Montreal, MTELUS (SOLD OUT)
24th - Boston, Roadrunner (SOLD OUT)
27th - New York, Forest Hills Stadium
29th - Dana Point, Ohana Festival
OCTOBER
1st - Guadalajara, Guanamor Teatro Estudio
2nd - Monterrey, Showcenter Complex
4th - Mexico City, Pepsi Centre
NOVEMBER
9th - Gdansk, Inside Seaside Festival (HEADLINERS)
16th - Belfast, The Telegraph Building (SOLD OUT)
17th - Belfast, The Telegraph Building (SOLD OUT)
19th - Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)
20th - Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)
23rd - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
24th - Newcastle, O2 City Hall (SOLD OUT)
25th - Nottingham, Rock City (SOLD OUT)
26th - Nottingham, Rock City (SOLD OUT)
29th - London, Alexandra Palace (SOLD OUT)
30th - London, Alexandra Palace
DECEMBER
1st - Brighton, The Brighton Centre
3rd – Birmingham, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)
4th - Birmingham, O3 Academy
6th - Manchester, O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)
7th - Manchester, O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)
8th - Manchester, O2 Apollo
JANUARY 2025
16th - Auckland, Town Hall
18th - Brisbane, River Stage
21st - Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl
22nd - Moore Park, Hordern Pavilion
25th - Osaka, Yogibo Meta Valley
27th - Tokyo, Zepp Divercity
Photo credit: Daniel Topete
