IDLES Release 'Spotify Singles' Session

Having started 2024 by achieving a UK #1 position for their critically adored album TANGK, IDLES now unveil their first ever Spotify Singles release.

It comes as the band continues a huge global tour schedule in the months to come. They will enjoy a career landmark moment when they headline Glastonbury’s Other Stage on the Friday night (June 28th), heading a bill that features big names including D-Block Europe and Anne-Marie. Their touring then continues with an array of North American headline shows and festivals, international shows as far afield as Japan, Mexico and Australia, and a huge autumn tour of the UK and Ireland.

Recorded in Los Angeles, IDLES’ Spotify Singles features two new recordings. First up is an invigorating new version of "Roy", the ragged yet euphoric soul-tinged slowburner which was praised in many reviews as being a highlight of TANGK and has since become a fan favourite as a regular part of the band’s recent live shows.

It also features their interpretation of Little Simz’s "Mood Swings" (the original version of which opened her recent Drop 7 EP), which extends their mutual appreciation after she previously revealed that she was a fan of the band. IDLES tackling Little Simz might already seem like an unlikely prospect, but hit play for a further surprise - it also includes elements of Peaches’ "F*ck The Pain Away" and The Chemical Brothers "Elektrobank" in its energising mash-up.

IDLES’ tour schedule now continues with the following dates. Please see HERE for remaining tickets.

Tour Dates

JUNE

13th - New Orleans, The Fillmore

15th - Manchester, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

21st - Schnee, Hurricane Festival

22nd - Neuhausen Ob Eck, Southside Festival

23rd - Padova, Sherwood Festival

26th - Dublin, Malahide Castle (with LCD Soundsystem)

28th - Glastonbury Festival (OTHER STAGE HEADLINERS)

29th - Turin, Flowers Festival

30th - Linz, Lido Sounds Festival

JULY

4th - Hérouville-Saint-Clair, Festival Beauregard

5th - Lyon, Les Nuits de Fourvière

6th - Belfort, Les Eurockéennes

7th - Werchter, Rock Werchter

10th - Aix-Les-Bains, Musilac

12th - Cardiff, Castle

13th - Halifax, The Piece Hall (SOLD OUT)

20th - Margate, Margate Summer Series

21st - Cornwall, The Wyldes

25th - Oxfordshire, Truck Festival (HEADLINERS)

AUGUST

9th - Helsinki, Flow Festival

10th - Oslo, Øya Festival

14th - Paredes De Coura, Praia fluvial do Taboão

16th - Biddinghuizen, Lowlands Festival

23rd - Portsmouth, Victorious Festival

30th - Larmer Tree Gardens, End of the Road Festival (HEADLINERS)

SEPTEMBER

14th - Asheville, Rabbit Rabbit (SOLD OUT)

15th - Atlanta, Tabernacle (SOLD OUT)

18th - Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

20th – Toronto, Coca-Cola Coliseum

21st - Montreal, MTELUS (SOLD OUT)

22nd - Montreal, MTELUS (SOLD OUT)

24th - Boston, Roadrunner (SOLD OUT)

27th - New York, Forest Hills Stadium

29th - Dana Point, Ohana Festival

OCTOBER

1st - Guadalajara, Guanamor Teatro Estudio

2nd - Monterrey, Showcenter Complex

4th - Mexico City, Pepsi Centre

NOVEMBER

9th - Gdansk, Inside Seaside Festival (HEADLINERS)

16th - Belfast, The Telegraph Building (SOLD OUT)

17th - Belfast, The Telegraph Building (SOLD OUT)

19th - Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)

20th - Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)

23rd - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

24th - Newcastle, O2 City Hall (SOLD OUT)

25th - Nottingham, Rock City (SOLD OUT)

26th - Nottingham, Rock City (SOLD OUT)

29th - London, Alexandra Palace (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Alexandra Palace

DECEMBER

1st - Brighton, The Brighton Centre

3rd – Birmingham, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

4th - Birmingham, O3 Academy

6th - Manchester, O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)

7th - Manchester, O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)

8th - Manchester, O2 Apollo

JANUARY 2025

16th - Auckland, Town Hall

18th - Brisbane, River Stage

21st - Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

22nd - Moore Park, Hordern Pavilion

25th - Osaka, Yogibo Meta Valley

27th - Tokyo, Zepp Divercity

Photo credit: Daniel Topete

