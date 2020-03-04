Hybrid Minds Announce Debut Ibiza Residency

After what can only be described as an exceptional year featuring a massive run of sold out headline shows on their Outline Tour, including a sold out (4,000 cap) Printworks, Hybrid Minds continue to hit new highs in 2020 with the announcement of their debut residency for the 2020 Ibiza season!

The duo are only the second bass music act to ever host their own Ibiza headline event series. Matt and Josh will be heading over to the White Isle to headline Monday nights at Eden throughout July and August and will be bringing some exciting guests along with them.

"Residencies are our favourite shows to play as you can cover the full spectrum of drum and bass. You're part of something that seems far bigger and special, everyone is in it together and as a DJ you can really get amongst it. It's an honour to be given chances like this and we don't take them for granted. This will be the best summer of our career so far." - Hybrid Minds

This summer the home of D&B on the Island will firmly belong to Hybrid Minds. Curating each event and bringing only the best talent the scene has to offer, you can expect a genre blending experience ranging from the melodic liquid tempo Hybrid Minds are known for, to more hard hitting, anthemic drum and bass music to kick off your Monday.

Making their Ibiza debut marks the start of a busy summer for Hybrid Minds. As well as their huge sold out UK Outline Tour at the beginning of this year, which includes a sold out Printworks, they'll be hitting all the major European festivals including Lost & Found, We Are FSTVL, Parklife, Hideout, NASS, Boardmasters, Creamfields, Boomtown, Reading & Leeds, SW4 and more.

Full Ibiza line ups will be announced in the coming weeks, for more information please visit: http://bit.ly/HybsIbiza





Related Articles View More Music Stories