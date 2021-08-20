Hush Kids Release New Single 'Spend My Time'

Today, Nashville-based duo Hush Kids released their new single "Spend My Time." The latest peek at their forthcoming EP Weatherman (out September 24th), the track was featured on Holler who stated "The slow burn of a song begins with reflective piano. As their name suggests, Andrews and Groenwald quietly detail the importance of being present with the person you love."

"We wrote 'Spend My Time' about the need we share to spend uninterrupted time with loved ones," stated the band. "Kids, partners, parents, friends...Time moves so quickly, and it's important to stop and pay attention. Listen to the people you love, and tell them that you love them."

"Spend My Time" follows the release of "Love Don't Disappear," a bittersweet tune that Atwood Magazine called "poignant and enchanting - a call to, and plea for love." Lead single "Weatherman" is also out now, which found the duo reuniting with Grammy Award-winning producer Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Leon Bridges). Rolling Stone raved "Building from flat, muted drums and acoustic guitar to a lush swirl of keys and synth bass, it showcases the duo's harmonies and offers some valuable insight for days when the skies look cloudy."

Comprised of renowned artists Jill Andrews and Peter Groenwald, Hush Kids is a friendship with music. It began long before it had a name, when two beloved Nashville artists with impressive solo careers were put together by their publishers to write songs for other people; in time, they discovered they had been writing for themselves all along. Their earliest sessions revealed more than chemistry, they revealed kindredness, an innate understanding that allowed two very different people to write some of the most deeply personal music of their careers. Incredible, instinctive vocal symmetry, captivating melodies, and intimate, intelligent lyrics speak to the years of tireless craftsmanship and well-earned successes by both artists respectively.

Garnering praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Paste, Relix, and Folk Alley among others, Hush Kids' 2018 self-titled debut album journeys across the unexpected, the strangeness of love rather than the sweetness, the beauty of the world rather than the bulls. Guided by writer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Ian Fitchuk, the record paired the effortless, addictive pop sensibility of The Carpenters with the dusty, atmospheric, desert landscape of Robert Plant and Allison's Kraus's Americana classic Raising Sand. Despite the name, Hush Kids is not about quiet, it's about stepping away from the wrong kind of noise to embrace the music.

A gifted composer, producer, and musician, Peter has toured extensively and shared the stage with artists such as The Civil Wars, Andrew Belle, and Ruston Kelly. In 2020, he joined forces with Sean McConnell and Garrison Starr to release an EP as My Sister, My Brother. Never one to rest, Peter followed that up with an EP in early 2021 co-written and co-produced alongside production duo I WAS THE LION titled Come To Life. Jill, a founding member of the alt/country favorite The Everybodyfields, has performed alongside The Avett Brothers, The Secret Sisters, and Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors as well as secured television placements that include Grey's Anatomy, This Is Us, and the theme song for SyFy's beloved Wynona Earp. In 2020, she released her critically acclaimed album and accompanying book Thirties, and followed that up with a dark EP of songs from her back catalog called Vultures.

