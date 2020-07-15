Human Love Release EP Title Track Featuring Kamilah

Human Love will release their debut album Black Void this Friday and are giving fans a final preview by releasing the EP's title track today. Featuring Kamilah as guest vocalist, the stunning song shows the true sophistication of Human Love's musical DNA.

Listen below!

The band's Emile Mosseri is making waves right now for his compositions for films 'Last Black Man in San Francisco' as well as upcoming releases 'Homecoming' (Janelle Monae) and Miranda July's 'Kajillionaire'. Monae is a big fan recently raving "I think the sign of a great score is when you wish you had done it and honestly I'm like, I wish that was my album, that's how good that music is."

On "Black Void" Mosseri tells us "I initially wrote the seed of what became the title track "Black Void" for Terence Nance's show Random Acts of Flyness. I recorded Kamilah, who also sang on Last Black Man In San Francisco, singing this melody that was designed for a theremin. I didn't know it could be sung by a human voice because of the sweeping range of the thing, but we gave it a shot and she produced this amazing sound. The band later re-recorded and fleshed out the track up at recording studio "Panorama House" in Stinson Beach for the Human Love EP. I love what Kamilah brought to the track, this sort of alien yet human sound that felt old and new all at once."

Mosseri continues "The whole EP was a dream to make. It was the child of many years of exploration and us relocating from New York to LA and finding ourselves again musically out here. "I always love when you hear a piece of music and it feels like a film. Like if you were to close your eyes and listen to it you could conjure some cinematic landscape. It's been cool to see film music and bands bleed into each other over the years and not sit squarely in their separate lanes. Some of our favorite bands have big grandiose theatrical elements to their music, and some of our favorite film scores were written by people that play guitar and come from the "band world." We were super excited to blur those lines with our first Human Love EP "Black Void." Hope you enjoy."

With its graceful collision of complex rhythms and beautifully strange textures, the new EP Black Void merges a sweeping, cinematic approach with a psychedelic, pulsating energy. The band co-produced the EP with Sonny DiPerri who helped them redefine their sound and move into new sonic territory from their previous project The Dig.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

