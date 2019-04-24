Houndmouth Announces Additional Fall Tour Dates
Today, HOUNDMOUTH announce additional fall tour dates in intimate club settings in support of their current Reprise Records album, Golden Age. Tickets for the fall dates go on sale this Friday, April 26th at 10:00 A.M. local time. Click here for ticket and tour details. More shows to be added.
Houndmouth previously released California Voodoo Part II as an exclusive 7" vinyl single for Record Store Day and it will now be available on all streaming platforms this Friday, April 26th. "California Voodoo Part II features two unreleased songs from the Golden Age sessions: "Talk Of The Town" (written and co-produced by Jonathan Rado (of Foxygen) and the late, great Richard Swift and recorded at Vox Studios and Sonora Records in Los Angeles) and "Shane's Song" (written by Houndmouth's Shane Cody, co-produced by Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado and recorded at Boulevard Studio in Los Angeles).
California Voodoo (Part 1), a four-song digital only EP, was released this past November and features demo versions of three songs from Golden Age, plus one previously unreleased demo track: "American Bohemian" (Gatlinburg Demo - previously unreleased), "Waiting For The Night" (S. Ranch Demo), "Young Again" (GH Demo) and "Modern Love" (S. Ranch demo).
Previously Announced Tour Dates:
Apr 26 Indianapolis, IN Vogue Theatre
Apr 27 Indianapolis, IN Vogue Theatre
June 14 San Francisco, CA The Independent
June 15 San Francisco, CA The Independent
June 18 West Hollywood, CA Troubadour
June 19 West Hollywood, CA Troubadour
Houndmouth Newly Confirmed Tour Dates:
Oct 04 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Bowl
Oct 05 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Bowl
Oct 18 Nashville, TN Mercy Lounge
Oct 19 Nashville, TN Mercy Lounge
Nov 07 Fort Collins, CO Aggie Theater
Nov 08 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater
Nov 09 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre
Nov 22 Newport, KY Southgate House Revival
Nov 23 Newport, KY Southgate House Revival
Click here to ticket and tour information.
Photo Credit: Dylan Eddinger