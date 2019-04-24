Houndmouth Announces Additional Fall Tour Dates

Today, HOUNDMOUTH announce additional fall tour dates in intimate club settings in support of their current Reprise Records album, Golden Age. Tickets for the fall dates go on sale this Friday, April 26th at 10:00 A.M. local time. Click here for ticket and tour details. More shows to be added.

Houndmouth previously released California Voodoo Part II as an exclusive 7" vinyl single for Record Store Day and it will now be available on all streaming platforms this Friday, April 26th. "California Voodoo Part II features two unreleased songs from the Golden Age sessions: "Talk Of The Town" (written and co-produced by Jonathan Rado (of Foxygen) and the late, great Richard Swift and recorded at Vox Studios and Sonora Records in Los Angeles) and "Shane's Song" (written by Houndmouth's Shane Cody, co-produced by Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado and recorded at Boulevard Studio in Los Angeles).

California Voodoo (Part 1), a four-song digital only EP, was released this past November and features demo versions of three songs from Golden Age, plus one previously unreleased demo track: "American Bohemian" (Gatlinburg Demo - previously unreleased), "Waiting For The Night" (S. Ranch Demo), "Young Again" (GH Demo) and "Modern Love" (S. Ranch demo).

Previously Announced Tour Dates:

Apr 26 Indianapolis, IN Vogue Theatre

Apr 27 Indianapolis, IN Vogue Theatre

June 14 San Francisco, CA The Independent

June 15 San Francisco, CA The Independent

June 18 West Hollywood, CA Troubadour

June 19 West Hollywood, CA Troubadour

Houndmouth Newly Confirmed Tour Dates:

Oct 04 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Bowl

Oct 05 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Bowl

Oct 18 Nashville, TN Mercy Lounge

Oct 19 Nashville, TN Mercy Lounge

Nov 07 Fort Collins, CO Aggie Theater

Nov 08 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

Nov 09 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre

Nov 22 Newport, KY Southgate House Revival

Nov 23 Newport, KY Southgate House Revival

Click here to ticket and tour information.

Photo Credit: Dylan Eddinger





Related Articles View More Music Stories