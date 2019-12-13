Hot Mulligan Share New Song 'Feal Like Crab'

Hot Mulligan has shared a new song called "Feal Like Crab" today.

It's the band's first new song since the release of their No Sleep Records debut album Pilot which came out in 2018. In true Hot Mulligan fashion, the song is instantly captivating with resonating lyrics. From relationships to personal development, Hot Mulligan aims to capture the human experience with unflinching honesty and soaring hooks that, above all else, make people feel something.

The band is confirmed to perform at Snowed In VII at The Agora Ballroom in Cleveland, OH on December 20. State Champs, Grayscale, Sleep On It, The Stolen, Bad Luck, Better Off will also be playing and fans can grab tickets at www.hotmulliganband.com/tour. They're also putting on a special holiday hometown show on December 21 at The Pike Room in Pontiac, MI.

In early 2020 Hot Mulligan will join Grayscale, WSTR, and LURK for a US run. A full list of dates can be found below.

Hot Mulligan writes songs for people to sing as loud as possible. Their music is the cathartic outcry for growth from a generation of forward-thinking Midwesterners caught in the gears of a rusted system in desperate need of hope. The members - Tades Sanville, Chris Freeman, Ryan Malicsi, Garrett "Sniff" Willig, and Brandon Blakeley - use songwriting to explore the lessons they've learned from lives lead in the pursuit of dreams with full awareness of the cost.

Upcoming Hot Mulligan Shows

December 20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom (Snowed In VII)

December 21 - Pontiac, MI - The Pike Room (Ho Ho Hot Mulligan)

w/ Grayscale, WSTR, LURK

January 24 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

January 25 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

January 26 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

January 28 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

January 29 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

January 30 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

January 31 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

February 1 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's Sports Bar

February 3 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group

February 4 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

February 5 - El Paso, TX - The Lowbrow Palace

February 6 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

February 7 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory





