Hope Waidley Releases the Music Video for 'Stars'

Today, breakout artist Hope Waidley releases the cinematic music video for her recently released single, "Stars," directed by Steven "Phillyflyboy" Philip and produced by Hope Waidley herself.

"Stars" was inspired by a dream Hope had and the song has a genuine nature that evokes the feelings of warmth and happiness, which is perfectly manifested in the warm, summery visuals. The radiant singer/songwriter's tranquil music video transports you to a golden hour-hued fantasy as she wanders through a field of flowers, floats down a river, and sings against a stunning landscape at sunset, bringing the dream that inspired the track to life.

On "Stars," Hope's unique, raspy and soulful vocals shine through, as well as her heartfelt lyrics that are sure to resonate with listeners. The release of "Stars" displays Hope's musical rarity and there is certainly more to come from this star on the rise.

Hope Waidley is a rare talent and an unforgettable voice. A self-taught singer, lyricist, and guitarist, Hope's musical influences include Amy Winehouse, Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, and Bob Marley. Hope has cultivated a bright and breezy sound that is reminiscent of her personality and is sure to make musical waves. Having released her first EP, Hope in 2017, her EP Wonder earlier this year, including notable singles like "It Rains In Michigan" and "Born Again," and, most recently, a tenderhearted cover of John Lennon & Yoko Ono's "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)," Hope has garnered over 40,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, and she is just getting started. Originally from Grass Lake, Michigan, Hope is now living outside of LA, working on music full-time.

