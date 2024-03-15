Holly Humberstone Unveils Her 'Work In Progress' EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning singer/songwriter Holly Humberstone's work in progress EP is out now via Polydor/Darkroom/Interscope.

Having previously shared the project with fans in her Discord community, the EP is a collection of four tracks from uncut demos that represent older versions of herself. As Humberstone continuously bares her soul with her open and instinctive songwriting and storytelling, the work in progress EP is a stream of consciousness for fans, with new song “Down Swinging” serving as a constant reminder to push through the bad days.

The new music follows the release of her critically acclaimed debut album Paint My Bedroom Black, which was released in October 2023.

Written in 2022 with long-time collaborator Rob Milton and songwriter Ben Leftwich, work in progress includes a new collaboration with Flyte's Will Taylor and producer Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Dijon, Bon Iver). Having also collaborated with MUNA for a reimagined version of “Into You Room,” dv4d on “Superbloodmoon” and Del Water Gap on “Cigarettes & Wine,” this year spells a time of collaboration for Humberstone, with much more to come.

Her forthcoming EP arrives shortly before Humberstone embarks on her first-ever North American headline tour, which kicks off on May 5. The nearly sold-out run of shows include performances at Los Angeles' The Bellwether, Chicago's The Vic Theatre, Nashville's The Basement East, DC's 9:30 Club, Philadelphia's Theatre Of Living Arts as well as multiple dates at New York's Brooklyn Steel. Tickets available for purchase HERE while full tour routing can be found below.

Headline Tour Dates:

Sunday, May 5, 2024 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts

Thursday, May 9, 2024 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Saturday, May 11, 2024 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Sunday, May 12, 2024 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

Friday, May 17, 2024 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

Saturday, May 18, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café

Monday, May 20, 2024 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

Saturday, May 25, 2024 - Napa, CA - BottleRock

Monday, May 27, 2024 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom

In October 2023, Humberstone released her highly anticipated debut album Paint My Bedroom Black to widespread critical praise; Pitchfork commented, “Humberstone took the time to define herself as an artist outside the hype cycle: an endearingly wordy songwriting voice elevated by expansive, kinetic production,” while Rolling Stone furthered, "On Paint My Bedroom Black, Humberstone doubles down on her voracious honesty, laying bare her deepest regrets, doom scroll nights, and drinking habits. But while the 23-year-old's outward aesthetic is dark and gothic, her catchy pop songs are bright, upbeat and radio-ready."

With a talent for capturing and characterising moments that are both uncomfortably intimate and brutally revealing in her songwriting and creative – most of Humberstone's 2022 was spent in hotel rooms, stuck between places, watching life from afar rather than being totally present in it. Lacking real connections and missing loved ones, Humberstone's debut album portrayed a songwriter at a moment of huge change. The dark and otherworldly space Humberstone has built and invited fans into, both sonically and visually, has been lucid and visceral and offers a lens into her chaotic thoughts and deep feelings.

Humberstone has become an important voice for her generation, capturing the hearts and minds of fans globally through her emotive songwriting and storytelling. Humberstone's debut 2020 EP, Falling Asleep At The Wheel, and 2022 follow up EP, Can You Afford To Lose Me?, earned Humberstone a loyal fanbase thanks to her raw, unfiltered, confessional songwriting. Having been nominated for two Ivor Novello's, winning the BRIT Rising Star in 2022 and coming runner up in BBC Sound Of 2021, Humberstone's storytelling is at the heart of her craft.

She has appeared on Late Night With Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Late Show with James Corden while also playing her Matty Healy co-written song “Sleep Tight” for Vevo Live. In 2024, Humberstone will delight fans with new original music and embark on her biggest ever UK headline tour and first-ever North American headline tour, which follows major festival appearances at Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Coachella, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.