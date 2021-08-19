Hollow Front Unleash 'Treading Water'

After snapping attention with their 2020 album Loose Threads, Hollow Front are continuing to carry that frenzied momentum into an inspired new era. 2021 finds the group freshly signed to UNFD, returning to the post-COVID touring circuit in full force (supporting the likes of ERRA, We Came As Romans, and Dayseeker) and now, sharing their most forward-thinking single yet - "Treading Water."

Hollow Front vocalist Tyler Tate describes the track as their most vocally and instrumentally challenging to date. After a slow burning intro, "Treading Water" kicks into full throttle and maintains a roller coaster-like energy until its close.

"It's a song about being dragged under by the negative thoughts in your head and always feeling like you're taking one step forward and ten steps back," shares Tate, adding: "It describes that feeling of drowning in your life, but always fighting and clawing your way back up to the surface, and not believing all the negative things your mind is telling you because you have a purpose to fulfil.

"It's one of my favorite songs that we've ever written and I'm absolutely thrilled to release it for the world to hear. 'Treading Water' is the first big step towards releasing the best material we've created this far in our careers."

Summoning the heaviness of names such as Wage War and The Ghost Inside together with dynamic, Polaris-esque melodics, Hollow Front untangle personal losses, relationship breakdowns and struggling mentally amid life's waves across their catalogue.

Stationed out of Grand Rapids, Michigan, the band - comprising Tyler Tate (vocals), Dakota Alvarez (guitar/clean vox), Devin Attard (drums), Brandon Rummler (bass) and longtime producer-turned-newly-appointed guitarist Lee Albrecht - exploded onto the international heavy conscious with their 2020 album Loose Threads. The release picked up over 1 Million streams in its first week, ignited deals with UNFD, Sound Talent, and the likes of Ryan Kirby (Fit For A King) and Cory Hajde for management, and undoubtedly declared Hollow Front an immediate must-watch.

On their new label home, the band sit snuggly alongside a huge crop of North American talent including ERRA, Frank Iero, Silverstein, Like Moths To Flames, Stray From The Path, and Silent Planet, on top of more recent signings such as Vatican, Sleep Waker, and Moodring.

Hollow Front's latest assault - the visionary "Treading Water" - marks just a taste of what's to come from this five-piece. Meanwhile, limited copies of the extended re-issue of Loose Threads are available now through UNFD.