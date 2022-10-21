Hobbs Sisters Release New Single 'Love Breaks All The Rules'

Twin country duo, Hobbs Sisters, release their new single, "Love Breaks All The Rules," available now!

Written by Lauren and Hannah Hobbs, Kelly McKay, and Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Forest Whitehead, this song describes the reckless feeling that falling in love can tend to feel like. With each twin in different stages of their love lives, this song caters to anyone who has fallen in love without considering the consequences.

"We wrote this song with our producer, Forest Whitehead and one of our favorite co-writers, Kelly McKay. We wanted to write a song that would be really fun to perform at our full band shows and that could capture an energy that felt reckless and a little dangerous. After playing it at shows all summer, people seemed to resonate with the idea that love can make you feel crazy but in a good way. We're so excited for everyone to hear this song," says the Hobbs Sisters.

"Love Breaks All The Rules" is the second single leading up to the duo's upcoming EP, following their latest release "If You Wanted To." Following this release will be the third single to complete the EP.

The Hobbs Sisters are a modern country duo that brings a combination of big voices, twin sister harmonies and high energy performances to the stage. They are based out of Nashville, Tenn. and continue to build their fan base by performing at various fairs, festivals and venues. They have opened for national acts such as Lady A, Charlie Daniels and Brett Eldredge.

Growing up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, The Hobbs Sisters, Hannah and Lauren, were always singing. They credit both their grandfather, Pappaw John, and the church choir for getting them into music. It was their grandfather who first exposed them to country music and playing the guitar. They began performing as a duo in the Pittsburgh area, as well as in Winston Salem, N.C., where they graduated from Wake Forest University.

From their harmony-driven original songs to their unique interpretations of country covers, The Hobbs Sisters are making a name for themselves as singers, songwriters and entertainers.