Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hobbs Sisters Release New Single 'Love Breaks All The Rules'

Hobbs Sisters Release New Single 'Love Breaks All The Rules'

Following this release will be the third single to complete the EP. 

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022  

Twin country duo, Hobbs Sisters, release their new single, "Love Breaks All The Rules," available now!

Written by Lauren and Hannah Hobbs, Kelly McKay, and Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Forest Whitehead, this song describes the reckless feeling that falling in love can tend to feel like. With each twin in different stages of their love lives, this song caters to anyone who has fallen in love without considering the consequences.

"We wrote this song with our producer, Forest Whitehead and one of our favorite co-writers, Kelly McKay. We wanted to write a song that would be really fun to perform at our full band shows and that could capture an energy that felt reckless and a little dangerous. After playing it at shows all summer, people seemed to resonate with the idea that love can make you feel crazy but in a good way. We're so excited for everyone to hear this song," says the Hobbs Sisters.

"Love Breaks All The Rules" is the second single leading up to the duo's upcoming EP, following their latest release "If You Wanted To." Following this release will be the third single to complete the EP.

The Hobbs Sisters are a modern country duo that brings a combination of big voices, twin sister harmonies and high energy performances to the stage. They are based out of Nashville, Tenn. and continue to build their fan base by performing at various fairs, festivals and venues. They have opened for national acts such as Lady A, Charlie Daniels and Brett Eldredge.

Growing up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, The Hobbs Sisters, Hannah and Lauren, were always singing. They credit both their grandfather, Pappaw John, and the church choir for getting them into music. It was their grandfather who first exposed them to country music and playing the guitar. They began performing as a duo in the Pittsburgh area, as well as in Winston Salem, N.C., where they graduated from Wake Forest University.

From their harmony-driven original songs to their unique interpretations of country covers, The Hobbs Sisters are making a name for themselves as singers, songwriters and entertainers.




From This Author - Michael Major


The Mysterines Announce 'All These Things' EPThe Mysterines Announce 'All These Things' EP
October 21, 2022

The Mysterines have released their ‘All These Things EP’ - a digital release including live recordings of ‘All These Things’, ‘Dangerous’ and ‘Old Friends Die Hard’ from their performance at London’s Rough Trade East earlier this year, which saw the band celebrate the release of their critically acclaimed debut album ‘Reeling’.
Babyface Releases New Project 'Girls Night Out'Babyface Releases New Project 'Girls Night Out'
October 21, 2022

The 12-time GRAMMY® winner also teams up with Ari Lennox; Kehlani; Queen Naija, Coco Jones; Tiana Major9; Tink; Baby Tate; Muni Long; Amaarae; Sevyn Streeter & Tkay Maidza; Doechii and Angie Martinez & Lala Anthony. The project features collaborations with some of the brightest female R&B stars, including Ella Mai.
MOTHICA Shares 'Nocturnal Deluxe' AlbumMOTHICA Shares 'Nocturnal Deluxe' Album
October 21, 2022

In July, Los Angeles-based d-pop multimedia artist MOTHICA released her dynamic and emotionally charged sophomore album Nocturnal featuring the electrifying title track “NOCTURNAL,” the vulnerable “SENSITIVE,” the unassuming love song “BEDTIME STORIES,” and the cathartic banger “CASUALTY.”
Jean-Michel Jarre Releases His 22nd Studio Album 'OXYMORE'Jean-Michel Jarre Releases His 22nd Studio Album 'OXYMORE'
October 21, 2022

OXYMORE is the first commercial release of this scale which fully utilizes multichannel and binaural sound (spatial 3D), with Jarre not just producing, but also composing and recording and mixed in audio 360 in the 'Innovation' studios of Radio France. It is also an homage to the late French composer Pierre Henry.
Architects Release New Album 'the classic symptoms of a broken spirit'Architects Release New Album 'the classic symptoms of a broken spirit'
October 21, 2022

Produced by Dan Searle and Josh Middleton, with additional production from Sam Carter at Deacon’s Middle Farm Studios and their own HQ, Electric Studios in Brighton, layers of electronic and industrial elements infuse the album with a blast of energy that sets the cinematic moodscape for the 11-track ride.