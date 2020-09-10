Hippie Sabotage Release Red Moon Rising LP

Listen to the album below!

This week, Sacramento music production duo Hippie Sabotage released their LP Red Moon Rising - their first-ever studio album since they burst onto the scene in 2014.



Evolving their signature chillwave-meets-trap sound, the Hippies aka Kevin and Jeff Saurer, deliver an 11-track album to get lost in. Packed with songs that will leave you feeling free and inspired, the album is flowing with recurring themes of overcoming adversity - part of the central message that the Hippies communicate to their fans.



Speaking on the project, the Hippies explain - "With everything ending so abruptly, we've all been going through different phases when it comes to this entire situation. So at first when the tour ended so suddenly you don't know what to do with yourself...you spend a month or two rambling around the house. So after going through that phase, like everybody else, we really started to try and put something together and channel some of that frustration and energy towards just making that into sound."



Mastered by renowned engineer Mike Bozzi (Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, YG, Post Malone, 2Pac) whom the Hippie's worked with on their singles 'Wong Time' and 'Overdrive' and is a personal hero, the LP has enabled the Hippie's to push themselves forward and construct a project that is ambitious and accomplished. The current situation allowed the brothers to create the album from their home in Venice during a time where they'd usually be on the road, therefore enabling them to take their time constructing impressive beats which they've partnered with poignant lyrics.



An album that will make you want to cruise along the pacific coast highway and escape everyday struggles, Red Moon Rising is just the start of more to come from the duo who are "ready for the attack".

Listen to the LP here:

