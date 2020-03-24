Hinds Change Album Release Date & Announce Updated Tour Dates

Madrid-based quartet Hinds recently announced their third album, The Prettiest Curse, which was scheduled for release on April 3rd on Mom + Pop. Today the band announces that they will be rescheduling their album release date for June 5th. Additionally, they have re-routed the majority of their North American tour and added a UK/EU tour. Due to circumstances outside of the band's control, such as time constraints and availability, a number of tour dates were forced to be cancelled in the process of rescheduling the tour. Hinds looks forward to coming back to those cities as soon as they can. In the meantime, refunds to ticket buyers are available at the point of purchase, and all tickets for rescheduled dates will remain valid. See below for a statement from the band, and for the updated tour routing.

amigas y amigos: we have to re-schedule our album release , it will be now on June 5th. we all need music now more than ever, and we were so excited to release our album next month and share it with you! but right now, things are a bit scary in spain and the coronavirus is something that is affecting a lot of our loved ones, so for right now we think all of our focus should be on staying safe and staying home, not promoting a new album.

BUT ITS OK!! we are still here!! working everyday! nobody said it was easy... but weve always wanted to release an album in the summer anyways everyone that has preordered it already: THANKYOU, we need your support more than ever you will of course get it on the new date. and if you haven't...... then DO ITTT jejejeje

as you can imagine, both our European/UK and North American tours have to be re-scheduled too (the amazing people that had already bought theirs: hold on tour your tickets as they remain valid for the new dates!!)

muchos besos for everyone in these difficult times; let's stand together (from our houses)

hindz