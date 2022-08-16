Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hello Mary Shares New Single 'Rabbit'

On Saturday, August 20 Hello Mary kick off a string of headline dates on the East Coast.

Aug. 16, 2022  

Brooklyn-based Hello Mary share new song "Rabbit" ahead of summer tour dates. Featuring their trademark harmonies and one rock-star-esque guitar solo, the earworm of a song is out via Frenchkiss Records who signed the the trio this spring.

They share, "'Rabbit' at its core is just a straight ahead rock song. We wanted to write something fun and upbeat that could grab people's attention quickly. In a nutshell, the song is about a boy who's unknowingly being fed rabbit by his mother. He then develops a great friendship with a rabbit and is heartbroken to find out that he's been eating her kind."

Hello Mary - Helena Straight (guitar, vox), Mikaela Oppenheimer (bass), and Stella Wave (drums, vox) - are playing live from Seattle's KEXP tomorrow, August 17. Listen to the session at KEXP.ORG. The performance will be available to listeners via the station's streaming archive at KEXP.ORG for two weeks following the live broadcast.

On Saturday, August 20 Hello Mary kick off a string of headline dates on the East Coast as well as shows supporting Bully. The trio play Brooklyn's Elsewhere on August 25. Tickets to all shows are on-sale now and all dates are listed below.

Driven by a tight and dynamic rhythm section that gives way to Straight's crystalline and confident falsetto, the song features the band's trademark harmonies and their ability to meld elements of 90s shoegaze with indie rock and grunge into something that is all their own. It was written in true Hello Mary fashion - a collage of different guitar parts, lyrics and rhythmic changes written by all three members.

Hello Mary formed while the trio was in high school (Wave graduated in 2018 and her bandmates finished in June). The band's debut album Ginger was recorded and released in 2020. They have since followed up with 4 additional singles - "Evicted," "Take Something," and "Sink In" b/w "Stinge." "Looking Right Into The Sun" was released earlier this year and marked their first via Frenchkiss Records.

Unlike the album, the singles were recorded in a proper studio, and with each release the band's fanbase has only grown more solid and widespread. Hello Mary reference alternative rock of the nineties alongside Elliott Smith and Jeff Buckley as influences but their contemporaries are bands like Palberta, Spirit of the Beehive, and Palehound, artists who don't shy from unusual time signatures, careening feedback, and unconventional harmonies, all for the sake of surprising a listener.

Prioritizing sensation over narrative cohesion opens up the ability to make even the most lyrically devastating songs pleasurable. And for a fledgling band, Hello Mary has enviable range, flitting between rock stylings with the ease of studied musicians. They've been doing this for a long time, albeit in dorm rooms and the privacy of their parents' homes, but with "Looking Right Into The Sun" they're offering the product of hours of intimate, synergistic collaboration to the world.

Listen to the new single here:

Hello Mary Tour Dates

﻿8/16 - Madam Lou's - Seattle, WA

8/17 - KEXP Live Session

8/20 - Holy Fang Farm Show Benefiting Animal Rescue - Hopewell Junction, NY

8/25 - Elsewhere - Brooklyn, NY

8/29 - Race Street Live - Holyoke, MA w/ Bully *

8/31 - Columbus Providence - Providence, RI *

9/1 - Bond Street Bar - Asbury Park, NJ *

9/2 - WKDU - Live Session

9/2 - Ukie Club on Franklin - Philadelphia, PA

9/3 - Ottobar - Baltimore, MD *

+ = w/ Guerilla Toss

* = w/ Bully




