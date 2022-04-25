Held Hostage Announce New Album 'Great American Rock' Featuring Guest Vocals from Tim 'Ripper' Owens

Held Hostage announce their brand new album "Great American Rock", to be released digitally and on compact disc on FireRock Music Group May 6th. The album is described as "American rock and roll at the purest form" by Cry Wolf Magazine. Tim "Ripper" Owens and Joe Lynn Turner provide guest vocals on the album.

The album can be pre-ordered now here and look for the CD in retailers such as Target, Walmart, Barnes & Nobles and your local record stores.

"American rock and roll at the purest form. The energy that Tom Collier and his band produces is passionate and profound. You will be inspired and transformed by both the lyrics and the powerful guitar driven songs. Ripper Owens does an amazing job on the vocals. Truly he is one of the best metal vocalists alive today. Held Hostage will roll right over you like a tank as they crush your sense with the ultimate rock and roll machine." - Cry Wolf Magazine

FireRock Music Groups, Scott Braun,Creative Director/A & R, Says. "This is a band rich in rock n roll history and they bring with them, a great fan base and they feature some rock legends, on their new record. When I first heard the new record Great American Rock, we knew we had to sign them."

Tom Collier founding member/ lead guitarist/lead singer, "I wanted to get back to the roots of American Rock n Roll. Being able to bring Tim "Ripper" Owens back for a second album with us was such a thrill. I produced the album but I have to say, giving Ripper free reign on his vocals and taking suggestions from him, made this record exactly what we call it, Great American Rock. We also take on the issue of suicide of all ages, with our song Rise. This is a side of Ripper the world has never seen."

Watch the album teaser here: