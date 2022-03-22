Heavy Gus Release New Single 'Dinner for Breakfast'

Today, California-based trio Heavy Gus released a new song "Dinner for Breakfast" alongside a fever-dream music video. With The Lumineers' Stelth Ulvang and Blind Pilot's Ryan Dobrowski, the track was engineered and mixed by Parker Cason (Margo Price, All Them Witches, Coin) and mastered by Pete Lyman (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile).

The accompanying music video, directed by maven Ben Fee (Band of Horses, The War on Drugs, Modest Mouse), shows singer Dorota Szuta navigating a whimsical dreamscape. In the upside down world of "Dinner for Breakfast," she sings from a table set for one inside a shoulder-deep river and she traverses a long desert road on a skateboard pulled by mules and bicycles. The track is off their forthcoming debut album Notions, which is out later this year via BMG.

"'Dinner for Breakfast' is a long-distance love song," explains Heavy Gus singer Szuta. "It's about how lonely that can be at times, especially living in a small desert town, and the things we do to take care of ourselves, or at the least, distract ourselves from the disconnect."

Heavy Gus formed in 2020 in the high desert of Bishop, California. Songwriting couple Szuta and Ulvang began writing together and teamed up with drummer Dobrowski as the songs took shape. The trio drove cross-country to record at one of Nashville's oldest studios, Creative Workshop, working with Cason on the songs that would become their debut album, Notions.

The yet-to-be-announced debut showcases Heavy Gus' vulnerable yet captivating song writing, shining with spaciously vibey rock accompaniment. Reminiscent of L.A. bands like The Breeders and Acetone, Dobrowski's tasteful drumming paired with Ulvang's instrumental landscaping provide a familiar cushion for Dorota's lush guitar tones and frank lyrics and vocals.

Heavy Gus emerged and made their debut last year with "Do We Have to Talk," a track about the intimacy in words unspoken, along with an accompanying music video shot again by Fee in the early morning hours.

Watch the new music video here: