Heather Sommer Releases EP 'One Size Fits All'

Heather Sommer releases her new EP One Size Fits All today via Repost, Soundcloud's artist services division. Her refreshingly vulnerable and authentic lyrics touch on the trials and tribulations that come along with finding a voice and building self-confidence as a 20-something caught between the societal expectations and cultural borders of the Millennial and Gen Z generations.

The new project from the singer, songwriter, artist, producer and visual artist can be heard in full below. Sommer has also announced a New York City performance on June 30, where she will perform a stripped down set for Writer's Block at Rockwood Music Hall. Tickets are available HERE.

One Size Fits All is a fiery combination of alt-pop that pulls in fresh and modern production elements while seamlessly merging them with the sonics of nostalgic early 2000s pop-rock. The EP includes recent singles "CHAMELEON," "ON DEMAND," "THE WAY A FRIEND WOULD" and "ME TO A STRANGER" featuring pop-emo-alt icon Mothica. Listen to the EP To celebrate the release of the EP, she also shared a visualizer for "ONE SIZE FITS ALL."

Heather is heavily involved in the creation of her original music and loves to embrace her passion for visual art by designing, illustrating, and animating her own album art, lyric videos, merch and promo graphics. As an independent artist, she has proven to be a highly noticeable force in today's new wave of rising talent.

All while securing major cuts in the world of electronic music, her chameleon-like vocals and unique writing style give her the capability to jump seamlessly between genres. She has accumulated over 70 million streams on Spotify alone, landing on major editorial playlists including over 25 New Music Fridays, Hot Acoustics, Chilled Pop Hits, Fresh Pop, Chill Pop, Fresh Finds, Fresh Finds: Pop, Modern Soft Pop, and more

Sommer often travels between NY and LA and spends most of her time writing and producing for herself and others. She's equally as passionate about creating music with artists for their own projects as she is creating for herself and states, "I find it incredibly rewarding to help others tell their own stories through the power of original music. There's nothing like coming out of a writing session and feeling like the artist just went to one of the best therapy sessions of their life." She has never been more excited to create music with so many talented and wonderful people, and is eager to see what lies ahead in her creative journey.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the new visualizer here: