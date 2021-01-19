Heather Porcaro Shares New Single 'I Wanna Know'

Heather Porcaro's spellbinding new single first emerged years ago, during a time fraught with tension, violence, and disunity. Years later, it's chilling resonance made 2021 a perfect time to reconsider the track through our current lens. Now, the remixed, remastered release of "I Wanna Know," predicts a rebellious and fun forthcoming album rich with modern perspectives, timeless heartache, and tales urgent for contemporary ears.

"I Wanna Know" grasps the bedrock of human intimacy amidst a swirling sea of instability and fear. "It's about having your person," Porcaro explains, whether they're a life partner or community, who helps navigate the negative to find a reprieve. The artist, who's faced loss and upheaval throughout much of her career, battles unjust notions with lyrics determined to catalyze good: "who let the strangers in, I wanna know." The track's swaying and spiraling Americana-pop sound is interrupted by emphatic moments of rock-and-roll 'enough is enough' spirit. Melding influences across decades and genres with a message urgent for today, Porcaro's "I Wanna Know" carries the torch lit by activists before her to an audience eager for solutions.

The single is the first to be released from the artist's forthcoming album, The Heartstring Symphony, produced at Zeitgeist Studio by Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers), engineered by Shawn Everett (Kacey Musgraves, Alabama Shakes) mixed Alec Dixon, and featuring John Wicks of Fitz and the Tantrums on drums.

Heather Porcaro is a multi-talented artist, singer, and songwriter. A fourth generation musician, she takes an avant-garde approach to her classical training, with wide and varying influences spanning Pop, Jazz, Folk, and Rock. Her buttery, alto voice embarks listeners on a surreal and poetic journey through the everyday, with quirky lightheartedness and contagious energy. Thematically, her songs explore the bizarre nature of life, temporality, and human emotions.

Listen here: