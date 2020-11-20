Heart of Gold Releases New Single 'See Through (Unplugged)'

Heart of Gold, the pop act brought to life by Michael McGough, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist of both Heart of Gold and rock-band Being As An Ocean, has released a new stripped-back single and music video for "See Through (Unplugged)."

"Despite this being the stripped back version of See Through, we wanted to bring in a whole new level of feeling to this track," shares McGough on the reimagined single. "When we initially wrote it in the studio, we were meticulous in finding the right words with the right meaning. We knew from then that an alternative version would be created one way or another, focusing more on the true emotion behind this song. and what better way to do that than with a raw and unfiltered version of it. "

The soft, summery vibe of the song is complimented by the film-strip-style in which the video is shot. "See Through (Unplugged)" highlights Heart of Gold's unique soft pop sound and is available to stream today via SharpTone Records.

Drawing influence more from 'situations involving specific people and places', Heart of Gold captures a distinct sound that has garnered praise from fans all around the world as well as notable press outlets like American Songwriter, Noctis Magazine, Indie Mixtape and more.

"I grew up between two households", says Michael speaking to his split musical worlds. "My mother brought in this incredible range of Pop and R&B to my life. I've always been so drawn to dominant vocals in a song, accompanied by just the right chord progression that really makes you feel something. Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and Lisa Stansfield in particular were the leaders of that. However, my fathers house was always filled with rock and roll music. The Smiths, Queen, Thin Lizzy and Led Zeppelin just to name a few. That brought in a wider range of inspiration of vocal ranges and how the voice can really work when accompanying the right music."

Listen to "See Through" here:

