Heart Add Additional Dates to Royal Flush Tour 2025

The Royal Flush Tour 2025 continues. Following their electrifying performances earlier this year in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Vancouver, Edmonton, Boston and New York City's Radio City Music Hall HEART announces an additional run of dates as the tour continues. This highly anticipated next leg will see the band embark on August 8 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, WA and continue through August 30 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY. The tour rolls on with appearances scheduled in Bakersfield, Akron, Kansas City as well as a performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. To purchase tickets, please visit www.heart-music.com.

With a legendary career spanning five plus decades, HEART has cemented their place in music history, selling over 35 million albums worldwide and delivering 20 electrifying Top 40 singles, while racking up a well-deserved array of accolades and awards including the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honor and a Lifetime Achievement Grammy. HEART continues to ignite the stage, performing their beloved, iconic and chart-dominating anthems-including "Magic Man," "Barracuda," "Crazy on You," and "These Dreams."

The current members of HEART feature Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute), Nancy Wilson (rhythm lead and acoustic guitar, mandolin, mandola, autoharp, blues harp, backing and lead vocals) Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar), Ryan Waters (lead and rhythm guitar), Paul Moak (lead and rhythm guitar, keyboards, mandolin, banjo and backing vocals), Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean Lane (drums and bike). HEART will be joined by special guests, including Todd Rundgren on select North American dates.

ROYAL FLUSH TOUR 2025 - NEW DATES

With Special Guest Todd Rundgren, unless otherwise noted

August 8 - Quincy, WA - The Gorge Amphitheatre +

August 10 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center ^

August 12 - Bakersfield, CA - Dignity Health Arena ^

August 13 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena ^

August 15 - Rancho Mirage, CA - Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage *

August 16 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center ^

August 18 - Loveland, CO - Blue Arena ^

August 19 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

August 21 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center ^

August 23 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic Center *

August 24 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena ^

August 26 - Akron, OH - The University of Akron - E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall *

August 29 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC +

August 30 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts +

^ with Todd Rundgren

*An Evening With Heart

+ Special Guest to Be Announced

Previously Announced ROYAL FLUSH TOUR 2025 Dates

The below are all An Evening With Heart

May 31 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Mark G Etess Arena

June 1 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

June 3 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

June 4 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

June 6 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival

June 7 - Hinckley, MN - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater

June 10 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

June 12 - St. Louis, MO - The Fabulous Fox

June 14 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

June 15 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

June 17 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

June 18 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane's River Center

June 20 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

June 22 - N. Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

June 24 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

June 25 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

June 27 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

June 28 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

August 27 - Allentown, PA - The Great Allentown Fair

ABOUT HEART

Heart is an American/Canadian rock band who formed in 1973 in Vancouver, BC. 1975 saw their first album Dreamboat Annie break out to global success. Heart effortlessly blends the sounds of 70s hard rock and acoustic rock, punk and even at times symphonic. Defying all categories Heart is a band like no other having influenced a wide range of mainstream and underground artists in a career spanning five decades. Heart boasts over 35 million albums sold worldwide including over 22 million in the US alone with 20 Top 40 singles and also holds an ongoing streaming presence. Heart has released 16 studio albums, 7 live albums, 8 compilation albums and 64 singles.

