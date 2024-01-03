HeIsTheArtist Releases Remix EP On Valentine's Day

Singer-songwriter HeIsTheArtist will release his newest EP, "Dreaming In Emerald City (Wicked Deluxe Edition)" on Valentine's Day, February 14th, 2024. This EP is a collection of remixes from his critically acclaimed tribute to the legendary movies "The Wizard of Oz" and "The West Side Story," with a modern twist.

"Dreaming In Emerald City (Wicked Deluxe Edition)" contains all the songs from the original EP, as well as an additional track inspired by the 1989 movie "Teen Witch". The EP features a mix of Broadway style vocals and neo-soul elements, showcasing HeIsTheArtist's unique sound.

The EP begins with a vintage cinematic cover of Judy Garland's "I'm Always Chasing Rainbows" and HeIsTheArtist's original song "Mi Amor," which pays homage to "The Wizard of Oz" and "The West Side Story." These songs also introduce the overarching theme of the EP - showing empathy towards those who wish for a different life.

The following tracks, covers of "Lovin' You" by Minnie Riperton and "I Believe in You and Me" by Whitney Houston, focus on the theme of finding love right where you are, despite others' opinions. These songs are a reminder to embrace love in all its forms.

The EP concludes with covers of "Diamonds" by Rihanna and "Brown Skin" by India.Arie, promoting the message of self-love and breaking beauty standards. These songs are a powerful reminder to embrace and love ourselves, regardless of societal norms.

"Dreaming In Emerald City (Wicked Deluxe Edition)" also includes two 80s-inspired remixes of HeIsTheArtist's original song "Mi Amor," including the latest single, "Mi Amor (City Pop Remix.)"

The original EP gained attention and success upon its release, with "Mi Amor" reaching #2 on UK iTunes R&B charts and "I Believe in You and Me" reaching #9 on UK iTunes R&B charts. The Wicked Deluxe Edition promises to be an even bigger success with the added tracks and remixes.