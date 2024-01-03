HeIsTheArtist Releases Remix EP On Valentine's Day

His newest EP, "Dreaming In Emerald City (Wicked Deluxe Edition)" will be released on Valentine's Day, February 14th, 2024.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 3 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 4 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE

HeIsTheArtist Releases Remix EP On Valentine's Day

Singer-songwriter HeIsTheArtist will release his newest EP, "Dreaming In Emerald City (Wicked Deluxe Edition)" on Valentine's Day, February 14th, 2024. This EP is a collection of remixes from his critically acclaimed tribute to the legendary movies "The Wizard of Oz" and "The West Side Story," with a modern twist.

"Dreaming In Emerald City (Wicked Deluxe Edition)" contains all the songs from the original EP, as well as an additional track inspired by the 1989 movie "Teen Witch". The EP features a mix of Broadway style vocals and neo-soul elements, showcasing HeIsTheArtist's unique sound.

The EP begins with a vintage cinematic cover of Judy Garland's "I'm Always Chasing Rainbows" and HeIsTheArtist's original song "Mi Amor," which pays homage to "The Wizard of Oz" and "The West Side Story." These songs also introduce the overarching theme of the EP - showing empathy towards those who wish for a different life.

The following tracks, covers of "Lovin' You" by Minnie Riperton and "I Believe in You and Me" by Whitney Houston, focus on the theme of finding love right where you are, despite others' opinions. These songs are a reminder to embrace love in all its forms.

The EP concludes with covers of "Diamonds" by Rihanna and "Brown Skin" by India.Arie, promoting the message of self-love and breaking beauty standards. These songs are a powerful reminder to embrace and love ourselves, regardless of societal norms.

"Dreaming In Emerald City (Wicked Deluxe Edition)" also includes two 80s-inspired remixes of HeIsTheArtist's original song "Mi Amor," including the latest single, "Mi Amor (City Pop Remix.)"

The original EP gained attention and success upon its release, with "Mi Amor" reaching #2 on UK iTunes R&B charts and "I Believe in You and Me" reaching #9 on UK iTunes R&B charts. The Wicked Deluxe Edition promises to be an even bigger success with the added tracks and remixes.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Lost Frequencies and Bastille Unveil New Single Head Down Photo
Lost Frequencies and Bastille Unveil New Single 'Head Down'

Grammy-nominated Americana/Soul recording artist, actor and humanitarian, MAJOR. (all capitals with a period) is ringing in the new year with the release of the official music video for his new hit hope anthem 'Joy in the Battle' (co-written and produced by Joaquin Bynum of Roc Nation), which currently has over 105K streams on Spotify!

2
Eleyet McConnell Has Faith In Their Latest Single Surrender Photo
Eleyet McConnell Has Faith In Their Latest Single 'Surrender'

Eleyet McConnell's latest single, 'Surrender,' is a powerful and emotionally charged track that delivers a moving and honest performance. Drawing upon personal experiences, the song's message of turning to faith and finding strength in surrender is both relatable and inspirational.

3
Selena Gomez Says Her New Album Will Be Her Last Photo
Selena Gomez Says Her New Album Will Be Her Last

Selena Gomez is hinting that she is quitting music after her new album. While appearing on the Smartless podcast, Gomez teased that she would move away from music to focus on acting and philanthropy after the upcoming album. Selena Gomez can be seen alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin in Hulu's hit comedy series 'Only Murders in the Building'.

4
Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2024 Reveals Lineup Photo
Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2024 Reveals Lineup

Across six psychedelic stages, including The Queen's Domain, Bassrush-hosted Mad Hatter's Castle, Lost In Dreams and Insomniac Records' Caterpillar's Garden, Basscon and Dreamstate's Cheshire Woods, Factory 93's The Looking Glass, and Night Trip and RNBW's Sea of Wonder.

More Hot Stories For You

Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2024 Reveals LineupBeyond Wonderland SoCal 2024 Reveals Lineup
PALAWN Unveils New Anthem For 2024: 'Don't Play'PALAWN Unveils New Anthem For 2024: 'Don't Play'
Sú North Set To Release 'Emotion Ocean (Ft. KOÀ)' Next WeekSú North Set To Release 'Emotion Ocean (Ft. KOÀ)' Next Week
Lily Hain to Release Latest Track 'OH GOD' Next WeekLily Hain to Release Latest Track 'OH GOD' Next Week

Videos

Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
Alicia Keys Drops 'Lifeline' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Alicia Keys Drops 'Lifeline' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
WICKED
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
HAMILTON