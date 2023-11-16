Haywyre Returns To Monstercat With First New Release In 2 Years

"White Lie" is Haywyre's return to electronic music and sets the stage for what's ahead in 2024.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 4 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards

Haywyre Returns To Monstercat With First New Release In 2 Years

Returning with his first release in two years, Martin Vogt, better known in the space as Haywyre, delivers his latest Monstercat single “White Lie” on November, 16th 2023. Making a welcome return to the marquee electronic imprint after 7 years, “White Lie” is a buoyant, introspective production that sets the stage for a series of new releases fans can expect from Haywyre in the year ahead.

Building with an expansive, brooding soundscape and striking vocals, the arrangement of “White Lie” leads into a driving, future-funk fueled breakdown. Featuring Haywyre's diverse production palette, he fuses an unexpected blend of synths, strings, piano, bass and vocal chops with finesse for his return to Monstercat.

On the new release, Haywyre shares, “I'm proud to finally get my first track in two years into the world. Especially one like 'White Lie', which I feel really shows a glimpse into where the Haywyre project is going."

Midwest US based Haywyre fuses his foundation classical and jazz piano training with an affinity for 21st century electronic production. With a history in live music preceding his foray into electronic, he delivers a dynamic, hybrid performance style to the stage.  Haywyre has brought his future funk and melodic glitch-hop inspired sound to the stages alongside top acts of the likes of Griz, Zedd and Gramatik. Having done official remixes for major pop acts like Charlie Puth, in 2021 he received a GRAMMY nomination in the category of Best Remixed Recording for his remix of “Young & Alive” (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix).

His songs have a laid-back yet adventurous feel, drawing from dubstep and glitch-hop while we simultaneously hear his background in funk, classical, jazz and house music perpetually shine through. After establishing his sound with early self-released albums such as 2010's Of Mellows and Revelations, Haywyre produced more intense, complex works like 2016's ‘Two Fold, Pt. 2' (Monstercat), with nearly 50 million streams on Spotify alone, later switching to a futuristic disco/funk hybrid with 2018's Panorama: Discover.

With more Monstercat music on the way, 2024 is a year to stay tuned to new music and new moves from Haywyre. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Minn Orch Releases Recording Of Mahlers 8th Symphony in December Photo
Minn Orch Releases Recording Of Mahler's 8th Symphony in December

BIS Records will release a recording of Gustav Mahler's Eighth Symphony. Recorded under the direction of Osmo Vänskä, the Orchestra's music director from 2003 to 2022, the album marks the ninth and penultimate release in the Orchestra's years-long effort to perform and record all ten of the Romantic composer's symphonies.

2
Neck Deep Share Punchy New Single We Need More Bricks Photo
Neck Deep Share Punchy New Single 'We Need More Bricks'

The band recently announced that their new self-titled album set for release on January 19th, 2024. Featuring “We Need More Bricks” and recent singles “It Won't Be Like This Forever” and Take Me With You”, the new album encompasses everything Neck Deep have excelled at across their career, enhanced and dialed to eleven.

3
Frankie Bird Debuts New Song If Im Being Honest Photo
Frankie Bird Debuts New Song 'If I'm Being Honest'

Rising artist Frankie Bird debuts new song 'If I'm Being Honest' with live performance video. Marking her first musical releases since 2021, the new work serves as an evolution of her former self where she was signed to a major label, toured the country with Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan and Charlie Puth and was co-signed by Taylor Swift from her playlist.

4
Allie X Announces New Album Girl With No Face & Releases Title Track Photo
Allie X Announces New Album 'Girl With No Face' & Releases Title Track

Allie X announces her new album 'Girl With No Face' and releases the title track. Get all the details on BroadwayWorld. The record will serve as her first project release since 2020's Cape God. Along with this long-awaited announcement, she also unveils the title track for the LP, along with a visualizer that'll surely make your head float.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
SIX