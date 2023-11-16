Haywyre Returns To Monstercat With First New Release In 2 Years

Returning with his first release in two years, Martin Vogt, better known in the space as Haywyre, delivers his latest Monstercat single “White Lie” on November, 16th 2023. Making a welcome return to the marquee electronic imprint after 7 years, “White Lie” is a buoyant, introspective production that sets the stage for a series of new releases fans can expect from Haywyre in the year ahead.



Building with an expansive, brooding soundscape and striking vocals, the arrangement of “White Lie” leads into a driving, future-funk fueled breakdown. Featuring Haywyre's diverse production palette, he fuses an unexpected blend of synths, strings, piano, bass and vocal chops with finesse for his return to Monstercat.



On the new release, Haywyre shares, “I'm proud to finally get my first track in two years into the world. Especially one like 'White Lie', which I feel really shows a glimpse into where the Haywyre project is going."

Midwest US based Haywyre fuses his foundation classical and jazz piano training with an affinity for 21st century electronic production. With a history in live music preceding his foray into electronic, he delivers a dynamic, hybrid performance style to the stage. Haywyre has brought his future funk and melodic glitch-hop inspired sound to the stages alongside top acts of the likes of Griz, Zedd and Gramatik. Having done official remixes for major pop acts like Charlie Puth, in 2021 he received a GRAMMY nomination in the category of Best Remixed Recording for his remix of “Young & Alive” (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix).



His songs have a laid-back yet adventurous feel, drawing from dubstep and glitch-hop while we simultaneously hear his background in funk, classical, jazz and house music perpetually shine through. After establishing his sound with early self-released albums such as 2010's Of Mellows and Revelations, Haywyre produced more intense, complex works like 2016's ‘Two Fold, Pt. 2' (Monstercat), with nearly 50 million streams on Spotify alone, later switching to a futuristic disco/funk hybrid with 2018's Panorama: Discover.



With more Monstercat music on the way, 2024 is a year to stay tuned to new music and new moves from Haywyre.