Harry Hudson Releases New Video For 'Take My Time'

Harry Hudson has released the music video for "Take My Time," the latest single from his sophomore album, Hey I'm Here For You (out now via MSFTS/Roc Nation). "Take My Time" unfolds with a subtle hypnotic power, textured by Harry's warm, soaring vocals over a propulsive beat, exploring the juxtaposition of patience and anxious longing as Harry follows his heart and experiences the euphoria that comes with finding true love. "It's about taking your time and waiting for the right one," Harry shares. The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live and mtvU and its digital premiere with Cosmopolitan. PRESS HERE to watch the video for "Take My Time" directed by DirectedxModels and featuring a cameo from Harry's girlfriend.

"Take My Time" comes on the heels of the recently announced completion of the first Hey, I'm Here For You Teen Lounge at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which was funded by friend Kylie Jenner who made a $500,000 donation in Harry's honor, along with additional funds from Teen Cancer America. A steadfast believer in using his voice to help others and an ambassador for Teen Cancer America, Harry led the charge on the lounge to provide adolescent and young adults undergoing cancer treatment with a comfortable space to pursue their passions. Inspired by his own passion for music which helped him not just survive but thrive during his personal battle and recovery from cancer, the state-of-the-art lounge is a fun and creative sanctuary located on the sixth floor of the Children's Hospital, offering electronic equipment including video games and a big screen television, a selection of movies and streaming capabilities, a meditation room, and more. Harry's own charity, aptly named Hey, I'm Here For You, will launch this year as a subsidiary of friend/collaborator Jaden Smith's nonprofit company 501CTHREE to continue providing special spaces and opportunities for teen cancer patients.

Harry's sophomore album Hey, I'm Here For You (now available at all digital retailers) is a powerful display of Harry's artistry, showcasing his vocal technique, musicality and vision, and features collaborations with Jaden Smith and Astrid S, as well as producers Mike Dean (Kanye West, Travis Scott, Madonna), Jess Jackson (Kanye West, Pop Smoke), Blake Slatkin (24kGoldn, Benny Blanco), and more. PRESS HERE to listen/stream. The album includes "Take My Time" alongside previously released singles "Closing Doors" ft. Astrid S, where Harry and Astrid S' soulful vocals intertwine over atmospheric instrumentation and shimmering pianos as the two reflect on past love and personal growth, "I Feel Amazing," which captures Harry as his best self, enjoying the moment over drums that bounce and a guitar loop that will be stuck in your head for weeks, and "Cut Me Down" where Harry admits it's time to face what he's been through and feel the emotions that come with healing. Other standout tracks includes "Just Slide" ft. Jaden, "Give Up On Us," and "Let Me" which have all been quickly adding to Harry's more than 100 million global streams.

Hey, I'm Here For You is a phrase Harry uses often as a reminder to love and accept the man in the mirror so that he can be there for himself and in turn be there for others during their struggles. A period of personal growth and investing in self-love followed his recovery from cancer and the sudden death of his father in 2018 and solidifying Harry's belief in living life to its fullest potential, being grateful for every moment, and approaching each day with courage, hope, and love.

Since the release of Harry's 2018 debut album Yesterday's Tomorrow Night, he has performed to audiences all around the world, selling out his 19-city Can Cowboys Cry North American Tour as well as his debut EU/UK headline tour in London, Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam. He has supported Jaden Smith on international dates, was a guest performer on Post Malone's Australian/New Zealand headline tour, and played VH1 Supersonic in Pune, India. In addition to touring with KYGO, Alec Benjamin, Blackbear, and LANY, Harry has performed at festivals including Lollapalooza, Bottlerock Napa Valley, Life Is Beautiful, SXSW, Fireﬂy Music Festival, Getaways, Grandoozy Music Festival, and more. He was also named Pandora's Artist to Watch, Taco Bell's Feed The Beat Artist, and Live Nation's Ones To Watch.

